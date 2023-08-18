Daphne Oz Slips on Edgy Larroude Leather Sandals for London Trip

Chef Daphne Oz spent a solo day in London and shared her experience on Instagram.

The post, which was shared to her socials today, was accompanied by a caption that read, “can’t remember the last time I was solo in London meeting John tomorrow for a fun adventure, but today was meetings (!!!), walking everywhere to soak up the most gorgeous soft sunny day, and deliciousness.”

Bringing the summer vibes to London, Oz donned a pair of chunky black Larroude Milan sandals, letting her feet breathe. The television personalities’ neutral footwear was crafted of plush black matt leather and a thick and sturdy strap-heavy construction that sat across the tops of Oz’s feet and around her heels, securing them in place.

Larroude’s Milan sandals. Larroude

Each of the aforementioned straps was embellished with gold eyelet detailing, offering the footwear a high-shine finish. The silhouette of her shoes is a classic one, giving Oz’s look a summery feel.

Beyond the talk show host, many celebrities tend to gravitate toward sandal styles, especially during warmer weather. From hitting the beach or spending a solo day in London, sandals are perfect for just about any situation and versatile enough to compliment any silhouette.

As for her outfit, the social media star sported a plain black crop top featuring thick and secure straps worn alongside a high-waisted silky slip skirt. Oz also wrapped a coordinating satin scarf around her waist, knotting it in place to one side.

Oz’s shoe style is often contemporary and colorful. The former “The Chew” host often wears vibrant pointed-toe pumps, platform sandals and heeled mules for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, she can also be seen in similarly tonal-hued boots and strappy flatform sandals.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals