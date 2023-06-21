Daphne Oz Shares Workout Routine in Black Leggings & Asics Athletic Sneakers

Daphne Oz practiced self-love in a post made to her Instagram yesterday.

The post featured a slideshow of images of Oz post-workout along with an extremely lengthy caption. A section of the caption read, “can’t say I’ve ever really loved working out while it’s happening, BUT the feeling afterward is always worth it 👌💯.” The television personality then detailed what she did for workouts which briefly included, yoga, going on walks, pilates and lifting weights among other things.

For her workout, “The Good Dish” star was clad in an all-black ensemble which included a cropped long-sleeve crew neck worn with high-waisted black leggings made out of a breathable and stretchy fabric that offered Oz a wide range of movement as she worked up a sweat.

Rounding out her look, the social media star wore her blonde tresses up and out of her face in a high ponytail. The updo is a perfect style for a workout.

On the footwear front, Oz laced up a pair of coordinating black and white Asics Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes. The pair was comprised of flexible and breathable black mesh uppers with black lace-up closures and Asics’ signature overlapping striping on the sides in white. The sneaker is perfect for running errands or hitting the gym given its versatile colorway and durable and sporty silhouette.

Asics Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe DSW

Beyond Oz, Asics sneakers have been worn by top celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross, Brie Larson, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski and Julianne Hough among others.

Oz’s shoe style is often contemporary and colorful. The former “The Chew” host often wears vibrant pointed-toe pumps, platform sandals and heeled mules for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, she can also be seen in similarly tonal-hued boots and strappy flatform sandals.

