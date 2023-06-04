Danai Gurira Soars in Christian Louboutin Platform Sandals at Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Danai Gurira effortlessly coordinated her outfit for the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Gurira arrived to the event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday, complementing its signature golden orange hue with her own burst of color. The “Black Panther” actress‘ outfit featured a deep orange minidress with black triangular paneling, paired with a matching round woven black raffia hat perched at an angle atop her head. Gurira opted to finish her outfit with small gold hoop earrings and a round ring, as well as — for a dash of nonchalant flair — a set of gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Danai Gurira attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

During the occasion, Gurira also mingled with guests including “Bridgerton” actress Simone Ashley.

(L-R): Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley attend the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Gurira strapped into a pair of black Christian Louboutin sandals to finish her outfit. The “Walking Dead” star’s style featured smooth black satin uppers, complete with wide toe, slingback and ankle straps, all set atop thick platform soles. Her set gained an added height boost from thick, slightly flared block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, which — along with Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles — gave the actress’ outfit a dynamic finish.

A closer look at Gurira’s Christian Louboutin sandals. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic celebrated the start of summer with a polo match at Liberty State Park. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne, the 2023 event featured lawn picnics and Veuve-themed VIP tents. The occasion also drew a range of celebrity guests, including Emma Stone, Nicky Hilton, Gayle King, Lara Eurdolian, Patrick Janelle, Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley.

