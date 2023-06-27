×
Read Next: Marc Jacobs Has a Whole New Shoe For Fall 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Cynthia Nixon Means Business in Three-Piece Suit & Pointy Pumps on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Cynthia Nixon is seen arriving at "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on June 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Tahanie Aboushi who is running for the Office of Manhattan District Attorney is joined by supporter Cynthia Nixon at Foley Square. 02 Oct 2020 Pictured: Cynthia Nixon supports Tahanie Aboushi for Manhattan DA. Photo credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA705044_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New Group Gala 25th Anniversary Gustavino's, NY. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Cynthia Nixon. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA627147_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cynthia Nixon , Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez go to PS 304 in Throgs Neck to speak with residents and children of the schools. Nixon is running for Govenor, Cortez is running for Congress. 12 Sep 2018 Pictured: Cynthia Nixon, Alexandra Ocasio- Cortez. Photo credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA274714_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities arriving at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards. 27 Nov 2017 Pictured: Cynthia Nixon. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA124569_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery10 Images
Share

Cynthia Nixon stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday in New York City. 

Joined by special guest Kim Petras, Nixon engaged in a conversation about Max’s “And Just Like That,” where she returns as the beloved character Miranda Hobbes from “Sex and the City.”

The highly anticipated second season of the show is currently available, offering viewers an opportunity to delve back into the lives and stories of these iconic characters.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Cynthia Nixon is seen arriving at "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on June 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Cynthia Nixon is seen arriving at “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on June 26, 2023, in New York City. GC Images

Nixon showcased her sartorial prowess by donning a three-piece suit ensemble. The outfit consisted of a sharp blazer, a vest and tailored wide-leg trousers. This look highlighted Nixon’s ability to embrace menswear-inspired fashion while maintaining her own unique sense of style.

The multi-hyphenate star embraced a chic look, accentuating her short blond hair with subtle highlights. With a stylish side part, she opted for light makeup, applying eyeliner and foundation to enhance her natural beauty.

On her feet, suede pointy pumps. Pointy pumps have experienced a notable resurgence in recent years, becoming a favored style once again. Their sleek and elongating silhouette adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to any outfit.

Nixon’s personal style encompasses a fusion of classic elegance and modern sophistication, evident in her preference for well-tailored outfits featuring clean lines, vibrant hues and unexpected embellishments that highlight her flair.

In her portrayal of Miranda in “Sex and the City,” Nixon’s wardrobe leaned towards a polished and professional look. With an air of confidence, she pulled off sleek power suits, structured blazers and dresses, striking a balance between sophistication and edge. Her fashion choices reflected Miranda’s pragmatic personality, prioritizing comfort and functionality without compromising on fashionable elements.

Cynthia Nixon at the 2016 Critics Choice Awards. photo credits: MEGA
Cynthia Nixon’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery10 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cynthia Nixon Means Business in Three-Piece Suit & Pumps on 'WWHL'
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad