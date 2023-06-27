Cynthia Nixon Means Business in Three-Piece Suit & Pointy Pumps on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Cynthia Nixon stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday in New York City.

Joined by special guest Kim Petras, Nixon engaged in a conversation about Max’s “And Just Like That,” where she returns as the beloved character Miranda Hobbes from “Sex and the City.”

The highly anticipated second season of the show is currently available, offering viewers an opportunity to delve back into the lives and stories of these iconic characters.

Cynthia Nixon is seen arriving at “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on June 26, 2023, in New York City. GC Images

Nixon showcased her sartorial prowess by donning a three-piece suit ensemble. The outfit consisted of a sharp blazer, a vest and tailored wide-leg trousers. This look highlighted Nixon’s ability to embrace menswear-inspired fashion while maintaining her own unique sense of style.

The multi-hyphenate star embraced a chic look, accentuating her short blond hair with subtle highlights. With a stylish side part, she opted for light makeup, applying eyeliner and foundation to enhance her natural beauty.

On her feet, suede pointy pumps. Pointy pumps have experienced a notable resurgence in recent years, becoming a favored style once again. Their sleek and elongating silhouette adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to any outfit.

Nixon’s personal style encompasses a fusion of classic elegance and modern sophistication, evident in her preference for well-tailored outfits featuring clean lines, vibrant hues and unexpected embellishments that highlight her flair.

In her portrayal of Miranda in “Sex and the City,” Nixon’s wardrobe leaned towards a polished and professional look. With an air of confidence, she pulled off sleek power suits, structured blazers and dresses, striking a balance between sophistication and edge. Her fashion choices reflected Miranda’s pragmatic personality, prioritizing comfort and functionality without compromising on fashionable elements.