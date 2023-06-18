×
Read Next: Princess Charlotte Sets Sail in Nautical-Inspired Collared Dress and Mary Janes at Trooping the Colors Parade
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson Blooms in Floral Dress and Braided Slides for ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ at the 2023 Monte Carlo TV Festival

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, floral dress, minidress, collar dress, slides, sandals, black slides, leather slides, womens slides, womens slide sandals, Prime, Prime Video, Amazon, Amazon Prime, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Monte Carlo TV Festival, Monte Carlo, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Cynthia Addai-Robinson attends the "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on June 18, 2023.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Share

Cynthia Addai-Robinson was in full bloom for the 2023 Monte Carlo TV Festival.

On Sunday, the actress arrived for a photocall in Monte Carlo, Mnaco for Amazon’s Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the fantasy series where she portrays Queen Regent Mìriel. For the occasion, Addai-Robinson wore a white short-sleeved minidress with a curved black-piped collar, as well as a buttoned bodice and wider tiered skirt. The piece was whimsically complete with an allover illustrated multicolored floral print, which she simple elevated with small gold stud earrings.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, floral dress, minidress, collar dress, slides, sandals, black slides, leather slides, womens slides, womens slide sandals, Prime, Prime Video, Amazon, Amazon Prime, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Monte Carlo TV Festival, Monte Carlo, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Cynthia Addai-Robinson attends the “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on June 18, 2023.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Addai-Robinson’s co-stats, Maxim Baldry and Lloyd Owen, were also sharply outfitted for the occasion. Baldry was suited in a dark navy pinstriped suit atop a white ribbed tank top, paired with a thin silver necklace and black leather penny loafers. Owen, meanwhile, was decidedly more casual in a white tank top, buttoned beige linen shirt and khaki pants with warm brown suede slip-on sneakers.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Lloyd Owen, floral dress, minidress, collar dress, slides, sandals, black slides, leather slides, womens slides, womens slide sandals, Prime, Prime Video, Amazon, Amazon Prime, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Monte Carlo TV Festival, Monte Carlo, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
(L-R): Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Lloyd Owen attend the “Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on June 18, 2023.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Addai-Robinson slipped on a pair of slides to finish her outfit. The “Shooter” actress’ style featured smooth black leather uppers with a flat, rounded base, topped by wide squared toe straps. The pair gained a bohemian spin, however, from six thin braided strips secured atop each, further elevating the pair with a minimalist detail. The set added an easygoing finish to Addai-Robinson’s outfit while remaining practical and classic for the occasion.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, floral dress, minidress, collar dress, slides, sandals, black slides, leather slides, womens slides, womens slide sandals, Prime, Prime Video, Amazon, Amazon Prime, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Monte Carlo TV Festival, Monte Carlo, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
A closer look at Addai-Robinson’s slides.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Addai-Robinson’s shoe style is classic and sharp. On the red carpet, she frequently wears neutral-hued platform sandals, boots and pumps from brands including Kurt Geiger, Malone Souliers, Manolo Blahnik and Larroudé. Off-duty, the “People We Hate at The Wedding” actress can also be seen in Dr. Martens boots.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson Wears Slides at 2023 Monte Carlo TV Festival
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Bob Huggins Resigns as West Virginia Coach After DUI Arrest
Bob Huggins Resigns as West Virginia Coach After DUI Arrest
Gal Gadot, Nicola Coughlan and More Stars Attend Netflix’s Tudum Fan Event in São Paulo
wwd
Gal Gadot, Nicola Coughlan and More Stars Attend Netflix’s Tudum Fan Event in São Paulo
Shoppers Over 50 Swear This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Eye Serum Lessened Their Dark Circles So Much, They Rarely Use Concealer
Shoppers Over 50 Swear This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Eye Serum Lessened Their Dark Circles So Much, They Rarely Use Concealer
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad