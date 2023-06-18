Cynthia Addai-Robinson Blooms in Floral Dress and Braided Slides for ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ at the 2023 Monte Carlo TV Festival

Cynthia Addai-Robinson was in full bloom for the 2023 Monte Carlo TV Festival.

On Sunday, the actress arrived for a photocall in Monte Carlo, Mnaco for Amazon’s Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the fantasy series where she portrays Queen Regent Mìriel. For the occasion, Addai-Robinson wore a white short-sleeved minidress with a curved black-piped collar, as well as a buttoned bodice and wider tiered skirt. The piece was whimsically complete with an allover illustrated multicolored floral print, which she simple elevated with small gold stud earrings.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson attends the “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on June 18, 2023. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Addai-Robinson’s co-stats, Maxim Baldry and Lloyd Owen, were also sharply outfitted for the occasion. Baldry was suited in a dark navy pinstriped suit atop a white ribbed tank top, paired with a thin silver necklace and black leather penny loafers. Owen, meanwhile, was decidedly more casual in a white tank top, buttoned beige linen shirt and khaki pants with warm brown suede slip-on sneakers.

(L-R): Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Lloyd Owen attend the “Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on June 18, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Addai-Robinson slipped on a pair of slides to finish her outfit. The “Shooter” actress’ style featured smooth black leather uppers with a flat, rounded base, topped by wide squared toe straps. The pair gained a bohemian spin, however, from six thin braided strips secured atop each, further elevating the pair with a minimalist detail. The set added an easygoing finish to Addai-Robinson’s outfit while remaining practical and classic for the occasion.

A closer look at Addai-Robinson’s slides. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Addai-Robinson’s shoe style is classic and sharp. On the red carpet, she frequently wears neutral-hued platform sandals, boots and pumps from brands including Kurt Geiger, Malone Souliers, Manolo Blahnik and Larroudé. Off-duty, the “People We Hate at The Wedding” actress can also be seen in Dr. Martens boots.