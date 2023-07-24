Cristiano Ronaldo Slips on Nike Air Winflo 9 Running Sneakers for Press Conference in Japan

Cristiano Ronaldo brought casual athletic style to the stage for his latest overseas appearance. On Sunday, the Portuguese soccer player spoke at a conference with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr’s coach Luis Castoro in Osaka, Japan, ahead of Al-Nassr’s friendly soccer matches with France’s Paris Saint-Germain and Italy’s Inter Milan teams.

For the occasion, the Ballon d’Or-winning athlete wore a white Al-Nassr team hoodie with a central black and dark gold stripe, finished with a matching gold hood. The piece was layered atop a white soccer jersey, as well as a set of black shorts with 5-inch inseams.

Al-Nassr’s coach Luis Castoro and Cristiano Ronaldo speak at a press conference in Osaka, Japan on July 23, 2023. PAUL MILLER/AFP via Getty Images

Ronaldo’s neutral attire was in tandem with current trending men’s athleisure, which has taken a laid-back approach with retro-inspired separates and tonal colors. A range of brands have leaned into the sporty movement with pieces like soft hoodies, sweatshirts and shorter-inseam shorts, seen in new collections from Alo Yoga, Athletegy, Cozy Earth and Todd Snyder.

When it came to footwear, Ronaldo laced into a pair of Nike Air Winflo 9 Running Shoe sneakers to finish his outfit. The star’s set, layered over a pair of black socks, featured cool white uppers with matte laces woven through blue eyelets. The set was complete with curved white rubber soles for a modern base, which earned pops of contrasting color from light red Swoosh logos, red textured outsoles and deep blue heels — adding to the faintly retro, yet modern look of Ronaldo’s attire.

A closer look at Ronaldo’s sneakers. PAUL MILLER/AFP via Getty Images

Aside from complementing his sporty attire, Ronaldo’s sneakers were also particularly on-trend. According to retail analysis platform Trendalytics, Nike was July’s top-searched sneaker brand for men, with “men’s sneakers” searched 127,735 times on-average every week — making Ronaldo’s onstage shoes uniquely of-the-moment.

Ronaldo’s shoe style is versatile and sharp. The soccer player frequently wears a range of brown and black leather boots, low-top sneakers and oxfords, hailing from brands including his own CR7 label. The soccer star has been sponsored by Nike since 2003, and is known for wearing their line of Mercurial cleats on the field; he’s even released CR7 capsule collections with the brand.

Ronaldo is also a representative for numerous labels, having become an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer and Jacob & Co. over the years.

Related:

Best Nike Walking Shoes

Most Comfortable Shoes for Men