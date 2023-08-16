Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Slips on Classic White Pumps on Shopping Spree With Family

Georgina Rodriguez went out shopping with her husband, professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and their three children. She shared the experience on her Instagram this Tuesday.

The post made today featured a slideshow of images and videos of their experience in a mall in Saudi Arabia where they live, accompanied by a caption that read, “Shopping & movies with my loves.”

Offering her ensemble a classic touch, Rodriguez donned a pair of stark white pointed-toe pumps. Crafted out of white patent leather, the sharp footwear featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, along with triangular toes and a walkable sturdy construction.

The social media star’s footwear coordinated with the neutral tones already found in her outfit, creating a cohesive appearance. Pointed-toe pumps are a classic style beloved by many celebrities for their versatility and wearability.

When worn with just about every silhouette, the style brings an air of sophistication. What’s more? The pointed pumps can easily be found in a variety of colors and prints from many high and low-end brands, making them widely available to most, if not all, consumers.

Favoring neutrals, the young star styled a white bandeau top with high-waisted light-wash denim jeans which she belted. The Argentinian layered what appeared to be a cardigan overtop her bandeau, worn off the shoulders. Additionally, Rodriguez carried a denim Hermès Birkin, a signature of hers.

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes.

