×
Read Next: Quavo’s New Air Jordan 1 is Inspired by Upcoming Album
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Slips on Classic White Pumps on Shopping Spree With Family

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 07: Georgina Rodriguez accompanies Cristiano Ronaldo at the presentation of URSU, a natural alkaline mineral water and antioxidant, on June 7, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Europa Press Reportajes via Getty Images)
SANTA CRUZ, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo) during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodriguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
View Gallery
View Gallery22 Images
Share

Georgina Rodriguez went out shopping with her husband, professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and their three children. She shared the experience on her Instagram this Tuesday.

The post made today featured a slideshow of images and videos of their experience in a mall in Saudi Arabia where they live, accompanied by a caption that read, “Shopping & movies with my loves.”

Offering her ensemble a classic touch, Rodriguez donned a pair of stark white pointed-toe pumps. Crafted out of white patent leather, the sharp footwear featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, along with triangular toes and a walkable sturdy construction.

The social media star’s footwear coordinated with the neutral tones already found in her outfit, creating a cohesive appearance. Pointed-toe pumps are a classic style beloved by many celebrities for their versatility and wearability.

When worn with just about every silhouette, the style brings an air of sophistication. What’s more? The pointed pumps can easily be found in a variety of colors and prints from many high and low-end brands, making them widely available to most, if not all, consumers.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Georgina Rodriguez attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France.Getty

Favoring neutrals, the young star styled a white bandeau top with high-waisted light-wash denim jeans which she belted. The Argentinian layered what appeared to be a cardigan overtop her bandeau, worn off the shoulders. Additionally, Rodriguez carried a denim Hermès Birkin, a signature of hers.

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women

I am Georgina S2. Georgina Rodríguez. I am Gergina S2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Georgina Rodriguez’s Style on Netflix’s ‘I Am Georgina’ Show
View Gallery10 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Georgina Rodriguez Slips on Classic White Pumps With Cristiano Ronaldo
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad