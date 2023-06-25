‘Queen Charlotte’ Star Corey Mylchreest Revamps Double-Denim in Patchwork Sneakers at Loewe’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Corey Mylchreest spun double-denim on its head for Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show.

The “Queen Charlotte” star arrived to the occasion in Paris during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, wearing a full Loewe outfit. His attire featured a blue collared denim shirt with a zip-up neckline, accented by long sleeves, a square breast pocket and a lightly frayed hem The top was simply paired with long dark brown trousers, allowing its subtle detailing to take center stage within a coordinated color palette.

Corey Mylchreest attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

When it came to footwear, Mylchreest laced into a pair of Loewe’s whimsical Deconstructed sneakers. His $475 (was $950) style featured multi-hued blue uppers crafted from various denim patches, complete with warm light brown stitching and side fraying. The round-toed set was humorously accented by long front laces, also crafted from blue denim. Completing the pair were faintly ridged warm brown rubber soles, bringing the set a vintage-inspired feel.

The set notably added a twist to the popular double-denim outfit formula, where matching or complementary denim jackets and jeans are worn together — although in this case, Mylchreest opted to swap denim pants for denim shoes. The set also created a cohesive appearance for the actor’s textured outfit, similarly to other denim-wearing guests in attendance — including Theo James and Murray Bartlett.

Loewe’s Deconstructed denim sneakers. Courtesy of Loewe

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.