Coi Leray Channels the ’90s in Cropped Tank Top, Baggy Denim and Platforms at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

Coi Leray took ’90s streetwear to new heights for Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the occasion in Paris at the Pont Neuf bridge on Tuesday, Leray posed in a white ribbed cropped tank top. The crewneck piece was paired with a set of wide-legged dark blue jeans, complete with vertical front paneling.

Coi Leray attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2024 show in Paris, France on June 20, 2023. Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

The set — reminiscent of similar outfit formulas worn by stars including Jennifer Lopez and Aaliyah in the ’90s — was further elevated with a black eyelet-studded belt, as well as a thick diamond-coated watch, a matching large pendant necklace and stud earrings.

Leray finished her attire with a black backward Vuitton baseball cap. The “Twinnem” singer also gave her look a pop of color with a leather belt bag from the French luxury brand — which featured a monogrammed base and rectangular pouch accented by silver hardware and an adjustable black strap, which Leray opted to wear across her chest as a crossbody bag.

When it came to footwear, Leray completed her outfit with a set of thick platform boots. The “Blick Blick” musician’s style featured monochrome matte black uppers with stitch-trimmed rounded toes, as well as thick black rubber soles. Though the style was largely hidden beneath Leray’s jeans, it still created a grungy base for her casual attire from its dark hue and chunky silhouette — two hallmarks of the rebellious movement’s footwear in the ’90s.

A closer look at Leray’s boots. Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna — who also attended the show, in addition to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, LeBron and Savannah James and more stars.

