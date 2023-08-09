×
Coi Leray Performs un Trendy Balenciaga Sneakers & Camo Bikini Top at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live

Coi Leray performs onstage at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Coi Leray showed off an eye-catching outfit onstage at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live at The Novo in Los Angeles last night.

The rapper laced up a popular Balenciaga silhouette to perform, pairing chunky black sneakers with a black, white and gray camouflage-print triangle bikini top and matching bottoms. She wore Balenciaga’s trendy ‘Track’ style, which comes in various other colorways and iterations, including faux-fur lined versions.

Retailing for $1,100 on the luxury brand’s website, the shoes feature a caged nylon and mesh upper and a unique sole design with an augmented back. Additionally, the trendy “dad” style is embossed with branded details throughout and equipped with double laces with white piping.

Coi Leray performs, Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live
Coi Leray performs onstage at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live at The Novo in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 8, 2023.Getty

Leray, 26, styled the sporty sneakers — which were originally released in 2018 — with black ruched leg sleeves that hit extended from the tops of her shoes to just above her knee.

The “Players” rapper finished off her look with glittery black arm sleeves, an ultra-cropped white tee that she took off at some point during her set and a selection of diamond jewelry.

An outfit change saw Leray slip into a black and brown plaid flannel shirt layered over a black triangle bikini top and matching bottoms. She added a statement chain necklace to the ensemble resembling pajamas.

coi leray wearing black sneakers with leg sleeves, black Balenciaga Track sneakers, Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live
Coi Leray hits the stage in black Balenciaga Track sneakers.Getty
Balenciaga Track Sneakers
Balenciaga Track sneakers in black.Mytheresa

Leray’s performance Tuesday night followers her appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Ill last weekend. The “No More Parties” artist joined the K-Pop group TXT (aka Tomorrow X Together) to perform their song “Happy Fools” on Saturday.

She wore a similar outfit in Chicago, pairing a super-cropped white tee with a micro mini skirt and knee-high leg sleeves over sneakers featuring white soles.

balenciaga, balenciaga kanye west, balenciaga summer 2023, demna, paris fashion week
Balenciaga Summer 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week
View Gallery75 Images
Coi Leray Hits Stage in Balenciaga Shoes at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live
