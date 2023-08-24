Coco Jones Shines in Rhinestoned Boots During Her What I Didn’t Tell You Tour in Los Angeles

Coco Jones brought the heat to her What I Didn’t Tell You tour with Ebony Riley at The Fonda Theatre on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles.

Adding a glittering touch to her wardrobe, Jones stepped into a pair of metallic gold pointed-toe boots. The set was calf-length and featured high-shine uppers that transitioned into stacked thick stiletto heels, sharp knife-like pointed toes and a sleek silhouette.

Coco Jones performs during her “What I Didn’t Tell You” tour with Ebony Riley at The Fonda Theatre on Aug. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Interscope Reco

The entirety of the boots were dotted with rows upon rows of dazzling rhinestones. A go-to shoe style for many, Jones included, calf-length boots are extremely versatile, acting as a perfect addition to just about any wardrobe. The footwear style is widely available and comes in a myriad of colors, prints and patterns.

A closer look at Coco Jones’ shoes. Getty Images for Interscope Reco

The “Let It Shine” star was outfitted in a shining ensemble comprised of a gold and silver sequin halter-style bra featuring a strappy construction. On the bottom, the hitmaker donned low-waisted flared trousers made of a sheer metallic fabric.

Coco Jones performs during her “What I Didn’t Tell You” tour with Ebony Riley at The Fonda Theatre on Aug. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Interscope Reco

Jones’ pants were dotted with bronzy and silver rhinestones that were placed close together, separating as they traveled down her pant legs. Rounding out her look, the “Good Luck Charlie” actress styled crystalized body jewelry worn with matching glossy silver hoops.

When it comes to her footwear style, the “Bel-Air” star gravitates towards a versatile mix of silhouettes. Her shoe wardrobe includes a variety of designs, ranging from classic and refined to bold and edgy, allowing her to adapt her footwear to match any occasion. She often reaches for fashionable heels, accentuating her looks with strappy sandals and statement pumps, but comfortable and stylish sneakers are also a go-to choice for Jones’ off-duty moments.

