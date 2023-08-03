×
Read Next: How to Win Lionel Messi’s Signed Jersey on Adidas x Inter Miami Giveaway
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Coco Jones Shines Bright in Metallic Strappy Sandals at iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this image released on August 2, Coco Jones performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this image released on August 2, Coco Jones performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Share

Coco Jones ignited the stage at iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, Calif., Last night.

Wearing a lavender midi dress featuring a side cutout and ruched details, the singer donned a pastel Missoni outfit for her performance. To keep it simple yet chic, she wore her hair in a sleek, straight hairstyle to make room for her diamond earrings and natural makeup.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this image released on August 2, Coco Jones performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Coco Jones performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 2, 2023Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The “ICU” songbird selected metallic strappy sandals to bring her look to completion. The reign of strappy sandals has been one full of power and permanence. Designers have created various iterations of the silhouette but the beauty lies in its simplicity. The appeal of metallics, given the rise of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour also plays a major role in the enticing flair of this style. 

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this image released on August 2, Coco Jones performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
A closer look at Coco Jones’ shoes.

The multi-talented singer and actress has undergone a style evolution throughout her career. Starting as a Disney Channel star, her early looks featured youthful and vibrant outfits, reflecting her bubbly personality. As she matured, Coco embraced a more sophisticated and chic image, donning elegant gowns and trendy ensembles for red-carpet events. 

In terms of shoe style, the “Bel-Air” star gravitates towards a versatile mix of footwear. She often opts for sleek and fashionable heels, accentuating her looks with strappy sandals and statement pumps. Comfortable and stylish sneakers are also a go-to choice for her off-duty moments. Coco’s shoe wardrobe includes a variety of designs, ranging from classic and refined to bold and edgy, allowing her to adapt her footwear to match any occasion. 

iHeartRadio Living Black Block Party took place last night with his year’s event paying homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, embracing the genre’s rich history and innovation in Black culture. Alongside the main event, special appearances were made by LL Cool J, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Warren G, Chlöe, Lola Brooke, D Smoke, Kash Doll, SleazyWorld Go, DDG, and more, making it a memorable annual celebration.

Summer Walker at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 2023: Celebrity Style Photos With Live Updates
View Gallery75 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Coco Jones Shines in Metallic Sandals at iHeartRadio’s Block Party
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad