Coco Jones Shines Bright in Metallic Strappy Sandals at iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party

Coco Jones ignited the stage at iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, Calif., Last night.

Wearing a lavender midi dress featuring a side cutout and ruched details, the singer donned a pastel Missoni outfit for her performance. To keep it simple yet chic, she wore her hair in a sleek, straight hairstyle to make room for her diamond earrings and natural makeup.

Coco Jones performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 2, 2023 Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The “ICU” songbird selected metallic strappy sandals to bring her look to completion. The reign of strappy sandals has been one full of power and permanence. Designers have created various iterations of the silhouette but the beauty lies in its simplicity. The appeal of metallics, given the rise of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour also plays a major role in the enticing flair of this style.

A closer look at Coco Jones’ shoes.

The multi-talented singer and actress has undergone a style evolution throughout her career. Starting as a Disney Channel star, her early looks featured youthful and vibrant outfits, reflecting her bubbly personality. As she matured, Coco embraced a more sophisticated and chic image, donning elegant gowns and trendy ensembles for red-carpet events.

In terms of shoe style, the “Bel-Air” star gravitates towards a versatile mix of footwear. She often opts for sleek and fashionable heels, accentuating her looks with strappy sandals and statement pumps. Comfortable and stylish sneakers are also a go-to choice for her off-duty moments. Coco’s shoe wardrobe includes a variety of designs, ranging from classic and refined to bold and edgy, allowing her to adapt her footwear to match any occasion.

iHeartRadio Living Black Block Party took place last night with his year’s event paying homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, embracing the genre’s rich history and innovation in Black culture. Alongside the main event, special appearances were made by LL Cool J, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Warren G, Chlöe, Lola Brooke, D Smoke, Kash Doll, SleazyWorld Go, DDG, and more, making it a memorable annual celebration.