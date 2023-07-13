Coco Jones Drips in Crystals With Hand-Beaded Blue PatBo Dress & Silver 5-Inch Heels at ESPYs 2023

Coco Jones was shining at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The R&B songstress arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing a velvet blue dress by PatBo, adorned with hand-sewn crystals dripping all over.

Jones’ form-fitting midi dress also featured dramatic cutouts that formed a bra-like silhouette at the top.

Coco Jones attends the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

As for accessories, the “ICU” singer kept it simple with dangling blue earrings and matching rings. Additionally, Jones was sporting loose glamorous beach waves with a definitive side part. Focusing the attention on the head-turning ensemble, Jones opted for a minimalistic makeup look with dewy skin, dramatic lashes and liner and a glossy nude lip.

On the footwear front, the 25-year-old singer was rocking sky-high silver heels courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. The metallic style featured stiletto heels of 5 inches.

Coco Jones attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Back in March, Jones performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a lace thigh-high slit dress with angular cutouts underneath the bodice. Similar to tonight, Jones was wearing a dress with reflective rhinestones that shimmered under the lights.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.