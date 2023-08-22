Coco Jones Celebrates Chloe x Halle Collab Launch With Victoria’s Secret Pink in Strappy Metallic Sandals

Coco Jones went with a monochromatic look for her latest outing. The “ICU” singer attended the launch event for Chloe and Halle Bailey’s collaboration with Victoria’s Secret Pink on Monday in Los Angeles. The sisters hosted an intimate dinner and other guests included Ella Mai, Madison Pettis, Lexi Underwood and more.

For the party, Jones slipped into a pair of metallic sandals. Her shoes featured a thin ankle strap and toe strap for extra support and were covered in a shiny silver material. The heels reached at least 4 inches in height. The musician wore a similar pair on stage earlier this month.

Jones attends Chloe and Halle x VS Pink Collection Launch on August 21. Gonzalo Marroquin

Jones kept the rest of her look just as sleek as her shoes. She wore a black sheer long-sleeve top with a black bra top underneath. She paired her top with a black leather miniskirt. Jones added sparkly silver jewelry, including rings, earrings and a necklace. She also carried a black mini bag covered in sparkly crystals from Prada.

Jones, the Baileys and Mai pose for a selfie at the Chloe and Halle x VS Pink Collection Launch on August 21. Gonzalo Marroquin

When it comes to her footwear style, the “Bel-Air” star gravitates towards a versatile mix of silhouettes. Her shoe wardrobe includes a variety of designs, ranging from classic and refined to bold and edgy, allowing her to adapt her footwear to match any occasion. She often reaches for fashionable heels, accentuating her looks with strappy sandals and statement pumps, but comfortable and stylish sneakers are also a go-to choice for Jones’ off-duty moments.

