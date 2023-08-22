×
Read Next: Dick’s Sporting Goods Lays Off Employees As It Rolls Out Business Improvement Plan
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Coco Jones Celebrates Chloe x Halle Collab Launch With Victoria’s Secret Pink in Strappy Metallic Sandals

coco jones, victorias secret pink, chloe bailey, halle bailey, collaboration, collection, black sheer top, leather skirt, strappy sandals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Halle Bailey attends the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: (L-R) Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chlöe Bailey and Ella Mai during the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Coco Jones went with a monochromatic look for her latest outing. The “ICU” singer attended the launch event for Chloe and Halle Bailey’s collaboration with Victoria’s Secret Pink on Monday in Los Angeles. The sisters hosted an intimate dinner and other guests included Ella Mai, Madison Pettis, Lexi Underwood and more.

For the party, Jones slipped into a pair of metallic sandals. Her shoes featured a thin ankle strap and toe strap for extra support and were covered in a shiny silver material. The heels reached at least 4 inches in height. The musician wore a similar pair on stage earlier this month.

coco jones, victorias secret pink, chloe bailey, halle bailey, collaboration, collection, black sheer top, leather skirt, strappy sandals
Jones attends Chloe and Halle x VS Pink Collection Launch on August 21.Gonzalo Marroquin

Jones kept the rest of her look just as sleek as her shoes. She wore a black sheer long-sleeve top with a black bra top underneath. She paired her top with a black leather miniskirt. Jones added sparkly silver jewelry, including rings, earrings and a necklace. She also carried a black mini bag covered in sparkly crystals from Prada.

coco jones, victorias secret pink, chloe bailey, halle bailey, collaboration, collection, black sheer top, leather skirt, strappy sandals
Jones, the Baileys and Mai pose for a selfie at the Chloe and Halle x VS Pink Collection Launch on August 21.Gonzalo Marroquin

When it comes to her footwear style, the “Bel-Air” star gravitates towards a versatile mix of silhouettes. Her shoe wardrobe includes a variety of designs, ranging from classic and refined to bold and edgy, allowing her to adapt her footwear to match any occasion. She often reaches for fashionable heels, accentuating her looks with strappy sandals and statement pumps, but comfortable and stylish sneakers are also a go-to choice for Jones’ off-duty moments.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

chloe bailey, halle bailey, ella mai
Chloe x Halle Bailey Victoria’s Secret Pink Collaboration Launch Dinner
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Coco Jones Celebrates Chloe and Halle x VS Pink Collab in Silver Heels
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad