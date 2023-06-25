Coco Jones Takes Cutout Trend Up a Notch in Red Laquan Smith Dress and Square-Toed Heels at BET Awards 2023

Coco Jones made a dynamic statement on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards.

The “Bel-Air” star arrived to the occasion at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing a sleek scarlet dress by LaQuan Smith. Hailing from Smith’s spring 2023 collection, Jones’ attire featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a faintly shrugged-off texture, which could be seen in its bodycon sleeves, flared cuffs and plunging neckline.

Coco Jones attends the 2023 BET Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

The floor-length piece was punctuated by a large front keyhole cutout as well, creating a dynamic finish that complemented the piece’s shimmering all-over sequins.

Jones’ attire was also complemented by two ruby rings, as well as large pale purple teardrop-shaped drop earrings lined with delicate diamonds.

When it came to shoes, Jones slipped on a pair of square-toed sandals to finish her outfit. The “What I Didn’t Tell You” singer’s set featured metallic red soles that matched her dress’ hue, each topped by crystal-lined toe straps. The footwear was finished with thin heels, which appeared to total 3 to 4 inches in height for added elevation. Rather than contrast it, the style smoothly complemented Jones’ outfit’s color and textures to create a monochrome moment that was daring and vibrant.

A closer look at Jones’ sandals. Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards honor the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.