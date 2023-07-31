×
Read Next: Report: Activist Investor Buys Significant Stake in Dr Martens, Looks to Turn Business Around
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Ciara Dances at Target Store in Platform Converse Sneakers to Celebrate Dare to Roam’s Milestone

Ciara, ACE Awards 2023, Red Carpet, Suit
Ciara WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA - 15 SEP 2004
Ciara10TH ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN 'LADY OF SOUL' AWARDS, PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 07 SEP 2005
CiaraSOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, PARAMOUNT STUDIOS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 28 FEB 2005February 28, 2005 Hollywood, Ca.Ciara2005 Soul Train Music AwardsParamount StudiosPhoto ® Jim Smeal/BEImages
CiaraMICHAEL KORS FASHION SHOW FOR SPRING / SUMMER 2006, NEW YORK FASHION WEEK, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 14 SEP 2005Ciara at the 'Give Breast Cancer the Pink Slip' cocktail reception at the Bryant Park Grill in New York City on September 14, 2005.Manhattan, New YorkPhoto ® Matt Baron/BEImages
View Gallery
View Gallery28 Images
Share

Ciara celebrated a milestone for her travel brand on social media over the weekend.

The “One, Two Step” singer posted to her Instagram on Sunday. Her travel accessory brand, Dare to Roam, is officially in Target stores. Ciara danced in her video down the Target aisle with her backpacks in hand.

In the video, she wore a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants. Each of the pieces was made of a soft dark gray material with light blue and white lettering down the arms and legs. Ciara dressed up the look a bit with sparkly bracelets and several rings.

For her footwear, the singer added a classic style. She wore high-top Converse sneakers in her video. The sneakers were constructed out of a thick gray canvas with white lace-up closures as well as contrasting white stitching. Thick rubber platform soles finished the set, giving Ciara a boost. All Star Converse sneakers are a staple in many celebrities’ closets. The shoes boast an instantly recognizable silhouette and feature a classic and timeless look that works with just about every ensemble. 

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite. When she dons more casual looks like her latest, she tends to pair the outfits with sneakers from brands like Nike, Jordan and more.

Related:

Celebrities Love Converse

Best Chunky Sneakers

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

ciara, met gala 2019, peter dundas gown, green
Ciara’s Style Evolution Through the Years
View Gallery28 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ciara Dances at Target Store in Platform Converse Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad