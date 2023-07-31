Ciara Dances at Target Store in Platform Converse Sneakers to Celebrate Dare to Roam’s Milestone

Ciara celebrated a milestone for her travel brand on social media over the weekend.

The “One, Two Step” singer posted to her Instagram on Sunday. Her travel accessory brand, Dare to Roam, is officially in Target stores. Ciara danced in her video down the Target aisle with her backpacks in hand.

In the video, she wore a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants. Each of the pieces was made of a soft dark gray material with light blue and white lettering down the arms and legs. Ciara dressed up the look a bit with sparkly bracelets and several rings.

For her footwear, the singer added a classic style. She wore high-top Converse sneakers in her video. The sneakers were constructed out of a thick gray canvas with white lace-up closures as well as contrasting white stitching. Thick rubber platform soles finished the set, giving Ciara a boost. All Star Converse sneakers are a staple in many celebrities’ closets. The shoes boast an instantly recognizable silhouette and feature a classic and timeless look that works with just about every ensemble.

Ciara is known for being a style chameleon. She often steps out in show-stopping minidresses, sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns. She tends to embrace high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, which makes it easy to understand why she remains as a perennial best-dressed list favorite. When she dons more casual looks like her latest, she tends to pair the outfits with sneakers from brands like Nike, Jordan and more.

Related:

Celebrities Love Converse

Best Chunky Sneakers

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.