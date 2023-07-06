Ciara Gets Sporty in Nike Boxing Boots With Alpinestars Outfit With Russell Wilson in Japan

While Ciara celebrated her seventh-year anniversary in Japan with her husband, Russell Wilson, she proved that she knows how to kick back in style. The singer posted photos of her vacation on Instagram this Thursday, showing off her sporty style.

Ciara wore the Alpinestars 2022 racer compass jersey, paired with the 2023 Techstar push pants and Oakley BXTR sunglasses.

Ciara and Russell Wilson in Japan on July 5. Russell Wilson Instagram

The jersey, complete with lightweight Poly-fabric and a stretch collar neck construction for fit and comfort, also features fade-resistant sublimated graphics that bring more life to the outfit. The Techstar pants also offer up an innovative fit and construction.

For accessories, she played with more colors by throwing on Oakley’s BXTR sunglasses. It pays homage to Oakley’s heritage, incorporating a shield design and a contemporary trigger stem that draws inspiration from the iconic Razor Blade sunglasses.

Continuing the athletic vibe, she opted for the Nike Hyperko 2 Boxing Boots – Tokyo Olympic Edition. These boots utilize high-strength threads resembling suspension bridge cables, strategically providing support where boxers require it most during intense bouts. To handle the powerful punching torque, a lockdown strap is positioned in the forefoot area, ensuring stability. The boots incorporate ample mesh for lightweight construction, promoting ventilation and moisture control.

Ciara’s style is characterized by its dynamic and daring nature. She effortlessly combines bold and edgy elements, creating a unique fashion statement. Her wardrobe showcases an eclectic mix of streetwear-inspired looks, glamorous ensembles and chic athleisure outfits.

When it comes to shoes, Ciara’s footwear choices reflect her confident and fashion-forward persona. She often opts for statement-making shoes that command attention. From sleek stilettos to trendy sneakers and utilitarian boots, Ciara’s shoe style is diverse and reflects her versatile fashion sensibility. She is not afraid to experiment with different designs, textures and colors, making her shoe collection a reflection of her bold approach to fashion.