Ciara Matches With Her Kids in Denim and Combat Boots for Gap x LoveShackFancy Campaign

Ciara’s latest modeling gig was a family affair. The “Level Up” singer is starring in the Gap x LoveShackFancy collaboration campaign.

Shot by Zoey Grossman, the photoshoot shows Ciara alongside her daughter, Sienna, and son, Future, showing how the collection is for the whole family.

The limited-edition capsule collection blends LoveShackFancy’s whimsical, vintage spirit with Gap’s classic Americana vibes that the brand is known for. The result is a 76-piece range with women’s, men’s, kids’ and baby apparel as well as accessories. The pieces from the collection include multiple product categories including jeans, dresses, skirts, pants, button-downs, hoodies, outerwear and accessories.

The capsule takes a fresh spin on Gap’s classic denim, pastels and logo. The pieces can be seen with neutral tones, whimsical textures, floral prints and fabrics that showcase a nostalgic and romantic twist to Gap’s signature logo typeface.

“Collaborations and partnerships give us the opportunity to reinvent and reimagine Gap’s product icons, to remix the classic Gap logo that our customers love,” said Mark Breitbard, Gap’s Global President and CEO in a press release. “The collection is unique and unexpected, and I’m excited for customers around the world across every generation to experience a little piece of the magic created with LoveShackFancy.”

The Gap x LoveShackFancy collection will be available to shop in select stores and online this Friday, with prices ranging from $13 to $248.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.