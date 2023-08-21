Pregnant Ciara Plays Golf in Sporty Boots at the 2024 BMW Championships

Ciara spent some time on the golf course as she attended the BMW Championships on Monday at Olympia Fields, Ill. The “One, Two Step” singer, who is currently expecting her fourth child, slipped into a pair of comfortable black tactical boots for the event.

The shoes started at the center of her calf and traveled down with a lace-up closure surrounded by a mesh and leather upper. The boots were supported by an angled rubber sole.

Ciara paired the shoes with a black sleeveless minidress that featured a fitted silhouette and a polo collar. She wore a black zip-up hoodie over her shoulders.

The singer accessorized with a diamond necklace, a sparkling ring and an assortment of gold bracelets. She completed the look with a pair of black rectangle sunglasses. She kept her platinum blond hair in a side-swept blown-out style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

Last week, Ciara took to Instagram to show off her baby bump in white combat boots from Times Square. She posed for her NYC photo wearing a light brown Essentials midi dress with a pair of white combat boots The singer is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband Russell Wilson.

The songwriter just released her eighth album, “Cici,” last week. The R&B album features other artists like Big Freedia, Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

The “I Bet” singer is known for her unique fashion sense and has been seen sitting front row at multiple fashion shows for designer labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Coach. The singer has become such a fashion icon that she is now spending most of her time working on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara which launched in August 2021. The singer worked with Revolve to make her brand’s NYFW debut. The line is inspired by her past show-stopping looks that have her own tomboy chic style.