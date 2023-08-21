×
Read Next: Tom Brady Matches Daughter Vivian Lake in White Sneakers for Blackpink Concert
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Pregnant Ciara Plays Golf in Sporty Boots at the 2024 BMW Championships

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Ciara speaks onstage during the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ciara WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA - 15 SEP 2004
Ciara10TH ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN 'LADY OF SOUL' AWARDS, PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 07 SEP 2005
CiaraSOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, PARAMOUNT STUDIOS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 28 FEB 2005February 28, 2005 Hollywood, Ca.Ciara2005 Soul Train Music AwardsParamount StudiosPhoto ® Jim Smeal/BEImages
CiaraMICHAEL KORS FASHION SHOW FOR SPRING / SUMMER 2006, NEW YORK FASHION WEEK, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 14 SEP 2005Ciara at the 'Give Breast Cancer the Pink Slip' cocktail reception at the Bryant Park Grill in New York City on September 14, 2005.Manhattan, New YorkPhoto ® Matt Baron/BEImages
View Gallery
View Gallery28 Images
Share

Ciara spent some time on the golf course as she attended the BMW Championships on Monday at Olympia Fields, Ill. The “One, Two Step” singer, who is currently expecting her fourth child, slipped into a pair of comfortable black tactical boots for the event.

The shoes started at the center of her calf and traveled down with a lace-up closure surrounded by a mesh and leather upper. The boots were supported by an angled rubber sole.

Ciara paired the shoes with a black sleeveless minidress that featured a fitted silhouette and a polo collar. She wore a black zip-up hoodie over her shoulders.

The singer accessorized with a diamond necklace, a sparkling ring and an assortment of gold bracelets. She completed the look with a pair of black rectangle sunglasses. She kept her platinum blond hair in a side-swept blown-out style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

Last week, Ciara took to Instagram to show off her baby bump in white combat boots from Times Square. She posed for her NYC photo wearing a light brown Essentials midi dress with a pair of white combat boots The singer is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband Russell Wilson.

The songwriter just released her eighth album, “Cici,” last week. The R&B album features other artists like Big Freedia, Lil Baby and Chris Brown

The “I Bet” singer is known for her unique fashion sense and has been seen sitting front row at multiple fashion shows for designer labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Coach. The singer has become such a fashion icon that she is now spending most of her time working on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara which launched in August 2021. The singer worked with Revolve to make her brand’s NYFW debut. The line is inspired by her past show-stopping looks that have her own tomboy chic style.

ciara, met gala 2019, peter dundas gown, green
Ciara’s Style Evolution Through the Years
View Gallery28 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pregnant Ciara Plays Golf in Sporty Boots at 2024 BMW Championships
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad