Christina Aguilera Walks on the Wild Side in Yellow Zebra Jumpsuit and Pointed Pumps

Christina Aguilera made a bold statement with her latest look.

The “Beautiful” singer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday. For her outing, she paired a fierce jumpsuit with a long jacket. Her yellow and black jumpsuit featured a zebra print with an ombre-like effect.

Aguilera in New York City on June 29. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Aguilera added a black satin jacket that reached her knees. She also wore large hoop earrings and carried a small black bag with a silver chain.

For her shoes, Aguilera kept it classic. The musician added black pumps to the outfit that were covered in shiny black patent leather, adding even more of the material to the look. The shoes were complete with a sharp pointed toe that were barely visible under Aguilera’s pants.

Aguilera’s style evolution has been marked by transformations and a fearless approach to fashion. From her early pop star days with crop tops and low-rise jeans to her iconic “Dirrty” era and later memorable red-carpet appearances, Aguilera has consistently pushed boundaries and set trends.

Christina Aguilera at NYC Hotel Tribeca. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Her impact on fashion is undeniable, inspiring countless imitations and influencing the industry with her provocative and empowering image. Aguilera’s shoe style often includes statement-making high heels, from strappy stilettos to platform boots, further enhancing her persona while completing her eye-catching ensembles.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes

Best shoes for ankle support