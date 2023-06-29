×
Read Next: Lil Nas X Models Crocs Heels & Platform Clogs in New Ambassadorship Campaign
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Christina Aguilera Walks on the Wild Side in Yellow Zebra Jumpsuit and Pointed Pumps

christina aguilera, zebra, print, jumpsuit, black, yellow, animal, satin jacket, pointed toe heels
Christina Aguilera, kimono, yellow kimono, chaps, yellow chaps, black swaps, yellow jumpsuit, black jumpsuit, Dirrty, dress, corset, maxi dress, black dress, ruffled dress, red carpet, People's Choice Awards
Christina Aguilera, kimono, yellow kimono, chaps, yellow chaps, black swaps, yellow jumpsuit, black jumpsuit, Dirrty, dress, corset, maxi dress, black dress, ruffled dress, red carpet, People's Choice Awards
Christina Aguilera Walks on Wild Side in Zebra Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps
Christina Aguilera
View Gallery
View Gallery29 Images
Share

Christina Aguilera made a bold statement with her latest look.

The “Beautiful” singer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday. For her outing, she paired a fierce jumpsuit with a long jacket. Her yellow and black jumpsuit featured a zebra print with an ombre-like effect.

christina aguilera, zebra, print, jumpsuit, black, yellow, animal, leather jacket, pointed toe heels
Aguilera in New York City on June 29.Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Aguilera added a black satin jacket that reached her knees. She also wore large hoop earrings and carried a small black bag with a silver chain.

For her shoes, Aguilera kept it classic. The musician added black pumps to the outfit that were covered in shiny black patent leather, adding even more of the material to the look. The shoes were complete with a sharp pointed toe that were barely visible under Aguilera’s pants.

Aguilera’s style evolution has been marked by transformations and a fearless approach to fashion. From her early pop star days with crop tops and low-rise jeans to her iconic “Dirrty” era and later memorable red-carpet appearances, Aguilera has consistently pushed boundaries and set trends. 

Christina Aguilera Exit NYC Hotel Tribeca, NY Pictured: Christina Aguilera Ref: SPL8654276 280623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Christina Aguilera at NYC Hotel Tribeca.Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Her impact on fashion is undeniable, inspiring countless imitations and influencing the industry with her provocative and empowering image. Aguilera’s shoe style often includes statement-making high heels, from strappy stilettos to platform boots, further enhancing her persona while completing her eye-catching ensembles.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes
Best shoes for ankle support

Christina Aguilera’s Best & Boldest Looks Over the Years
Christina Aguilera’s Best & Boldest Looks Over the Years
View Gallery29 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Christina Aguilera Walks on Wild Side in Zebra Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad