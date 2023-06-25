×
Christina Aguilera Sparkles in Slogan T-Shirt and Hidden Heels Before NYC Pride 2023

Christina Aguilera Slips into Hidden Heels Before NYC Pride 2023
Christina Aguilera
View Gallery
View Gallery29 Images
Christina Agiulera revived Y2K casual style with her own slick edge while in New York City.

Ahead of her Sunday performance at Pride Island for Pride Month — which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in June — the Grammy Award-winning musician was spotted stepping out of her car while in the city on Saturday. For the occasion, Aguilera wore a black T-shirt with sparkling crystals stating “Just be jealous,” which was instantly reminiscent of the similar slogan T-shirts that stars including herself, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton frequently wore in the early 2000’s. The statement top was paired with a set of black, brown and olive camouflage-printed pants, which she also layered beneath a lightly padded black and blue zip-up windbreaker.

Christina Aguilera walks in New York City on June 24, 2023.MEGA

The musician further accented her outfit with a set of black sunglasses, as well as a gleaming silver necklace, rings and large hoop earrings sculpted to look like barbed wire. Her outfit also earned a bright pop of color from her handbag: a smooth red leather shoulder style with a spike stud-lined strap and silver heart-shaped front buckle.

Christina Aguilera walks in New York City on June 24, 2023.MEGA

When it came to footwear, Aguillera’s shoes couldn’t be seen. However, their smooth triangular black toes did peek beneath the “Genie In A Bottle” singer’s long pant hems as she stepped onto the sidewalk, alluding to their silhouette being a heeled boot or pointed-toe pump. Both are longtime staples in Aguilera’s onstage and off-duty wardrobe, making them a likely contender to finish her ensemble.

A closer look at Aguilera’s hidden heels.MEGA

On the footwear front, the “Dirrty” singer is no stranger to a bold set of shoes. Aguilera favors boots, sandals and pumps with at least 4-inch heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for appearances over the years. She also has a penchant for giving her outfits a sporty boost with thigh-high boots, sandals and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike and Gina Shoes when off-duty. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed closet as well, serving as a muse to the French footwear designer.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

