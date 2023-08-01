Christina Aguilera Poses in Clear PVC Mules With ‘Birkin Bag’ Miniskirt

Who needs to carry a purse when you can wear one? Christina Aguilera wondered the same thing.

The “Beautiful” singer posted to her Instagram on Monday. In the pictures, Aguilera donned a light pink micro miniskirt straight out of the early 2000s. The spring ’24 Namilia rose crystal microskirt is designed in the shape of a Birkin handbag, with a strap in the center bringing it all together. She paired the piece with a black fitted T-shirt and accessorized with black sunglasses.

The “Burlesque” star slipped into clear heels to complete her look. She wore heeled mules with a transparent PVC strap across the toes. The heels reached at least 4 inches in height. The PVC heel trend has a rich history that spans several decades and has been gaining prominence again over the past few years. Aguilera just wore another style a few weeks ago with jeans and an orange raincoat.

Aguilera’s style evolution has been marked by transformations and a fearless approach to fashion. From her early pop star days with crop tops and low-rise jeans to her iconic “Dirrty” era and later memorable red-carpet appearances, Aguilera has consistently pushed boundaries and set trends.

Her impact on fashion is undeniable, inspiring countless imitations and influencing the industry with her provocative and empowering image. Aguilera’s shoe style often includes statement-making high heels, from strappy stilettos to platform boots, further enhancing her persona while completing her eye-catching ensembles.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.