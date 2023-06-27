Christina Aguilera Pops in Acid-Wash Denim, Orange Rain Coat & PVC Heels

Christina Aguilera brought the color to New York City while out and about today.

She draped herself in a vibrant orange rain coat crafted from a sheer fabric that cascaded to the floor. To accentuate the eye-catching piece, she paired it with a white bodysuit and acid-washed denim jeans featuring a high waist that complemented the standout garment.

Christina Aguilera leaves her hotel for a day out in New York City wearing a colorful purse and jacket WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For accessories, she played with the brighter hues by throwing on retro-styled sunglasses in orange while she carried the Kurt Geiger London Crystal Kensington Clutch.

On her feet, she stepped into a pair of PVC heels. The PVC heel trend has a rich history that spans several decades. The use of PVC, also known as vinyl or clear plastic, in footwear became popular in the mid-20th century. PVC heels gained prominence in the 1960s and 1970s, coinciding with the rise of Mod fashion and futuristic designs.

These transparent heels were seen as avant-garde and brought a modern and edgy aesthetic to footwear. PVC heels resurfaced in the 1990s and early 2000s, reflecting the era’s obsession with futuristic and unconventional styles. Today, PVC heels continue to be a fashion statement, offering a sleek and transparent look that adds a touch of contemporary allure to any outfit. The trend has been embraced by numerous designers and has become a staple in both high fashion and fast fashion markets.

Aguilera’s style evolution has been marked by transformations and a fearless approach to fashion. From her early pop star days with crop tops and low-rise jeans to her iconic Dirrty era and later memorable red carpet appearances, Aguilera has consistently pushed boundaries and set trends.

Her impact on fashion is undeniable, inspiring countless imitations and influencing the industry with her provocative and empowering image. Aguilera’s shoe style often includes statement-making high heels, from strappy stilettos to platform boots, further enhancing her persona while completing her eye-catching ensembles.