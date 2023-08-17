×
Christina Aguilera's Daughter Summer Rain Celebrates Her 9th Birthday in Platform Sneakers

Christina Aguilera's Daughter Summer Rain Takes the Stage in Platforms
Christina Aguilera celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a sentimental post on Instagram. The pop star’s daughter Summer Rain turned nine years old on Wednesday and joined her mother on stage.

Aguilera shared photos from a recent concert, in which Summer Rain is seen in white platform sneakers. Her leather shoes featured white laces as well as white uppers and a thick platform base. She paired her kicks with a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts and a black choker necklace.

Aguilera wore black lug-sole boots with a thick platform base. Her boots featured a block heel reaching at least 4 inches as well. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer paired her boots with a graphic long-sleeve top with sparkly detailing. She also wore black cargo pants with a straight-leg opening. The pants featured lace cutouts and sequin trim along the cutouts and pockets, as well as the seams.

Aguilera performs at Live Park on August 10 in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Aguilera’s style evolution has been marked by transformations and a fearless approach to fashion. From her early pop star days with crop tops and low-rise jeans to her iconic “Dirrty” era and later memorable red-carpet appearances, Aguilera has consistently pushed boundaries and set trends. 

Her impact on fashion is undeniable, inspiring countless imitations and influencing the industry with her provocative and empowering image. Aguilera’s shoe style often includes statement-making high heels, from strappy stilettos to platform boots, further enhancing her persona while completing her eye-catching ensembles.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

