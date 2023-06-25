Miguel, Tom Daley and More Stars Celebrated Christian Louboutin’s Spring 2024 Men’s Collection in Paris

Christian Louboutin went back to the ’90s for his latest collection showcase in Paris.

As Paris Fashion Week Men’s took place this week, Louboutin held a presentation and party in the City of Light. For the occasion, the famed shoe designer welcomed a range of brand friends and athletic talents — including Tom Daley, Burna Boy, Blake Grey and more — to celebrate his spring 2024 men’s collection. Within the sharp new range of boots, sneakers and loafers also came a new style for the brand that was especially celebrated: the new lightweight “Astroloubi” sneaker, a ’90s-inspired style with paneled suede and leather uppers in a wide range of colors (a brand statement shared the show will be released in both men’s and women’s sizes in August).

Naturally, guests came dressed to make a statement — and we’re taking a closer look at some of their top Louboutin looks. Daley popped at the occasion in a bright red circular tank top and matching pants by Sagaboi, perfectly matching Louboutin’s signature red soles. The Olympic diver coordinated his outfit to his shoes, as well: a set of white Astroloubi sneakers, complete with red trim and gleaming spike-coated counters.

(L-R): Tom Daley and Christian Louboutin attend Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation in Paris. Victor Boyko

Miguel went the edgy route for the occasion, arriving in a wrinkle-textured black leather jacket and matching pants atop a grungy distressed white T-shirt. His outfit was finished with gleaming black sunglasses and layered beaded and silver necklaces. However, making the greatest statement were his shoes: a set of Louboutin’s $1,495 Our Fight combat boots, a black leather style with spike-accented straps and ridged red-trimmed soles.

Miguel attends Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation in Paris. Kristy Sparow/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Karl-Anthony Towns arrived to the occasion with girlfriend Jordyn Woods in a bright yellow knit shirt with a ribbed collar, paired with wide-legged beige pants. The Minnesota Timberwolves power forward’s casual outfit was complete with a set of black lace-up sneakers with white capped toes.

(L-R): Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation in Paris. Kristy Sparow/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

TikTok influencer Blake Gray cozied up for Louboutin’s presentation in a beige shearling-collared jacket and mandarin collared shirt, tucked into cream pleated trousers. The star’s neutral attire was complete with the same white Astroloubi sneakers as Daley, featuring red soles and trim for a signature Louboutin spin.

Blake Grey attends Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation in Paris. Kristy Sparow

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor leaned into his sporty side for Louboutin’s party, spinning a Louboutin basketball while posing in a white T-shirt, light green cardigan and wide-legged taupe Rick Owens pants. The athlete finished his outfit, however, with a whimsical pop of color: Louboutin’s Astroloubi sneakers, cast in a palette of pale green, lavender, yellow, white and brown.

Tyrod Taylor attends Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation in Paris. Kristy Sparow

Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s collection is the designer’s latest, notably featuring the new ’90s-inspired “Astroloubi” sneaker. The designer celebrated his new designs with a presentation and party in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week, with guests including Miguel, Blake Grey, Tyrod Taylor and more.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.