Tobin Heath Wears Oofos Slides on the ESPYs 2023 Red Carpet With Christen Press in Alexandre Vauthier Dress & Silver Heels

Longtime U.S. women’s national soccer team teammates, Christen Press and Tobin Heath walked the red carpet together tonight at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

The duo posed for the photographers wearing contrasting styles. Press went with a metallic bodycon asymmetric midi dress with a draped skirt by Alexandre Vauthier, while Heath opted for a much more casual ensemble with a white shirt paired with gray tailored trousers.

Christen Press and Tobin Heath attend the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Adding to the casual and sporty style, Heath added a pair of athletic gray slide sandals from the sportswear brand Oofos paired with white socks.

When it came to footwear, Press matched the metallic finish and color of her dress with a pair of strappy silver strappy sandals with a thin strap around the ankle and stiletto heels, at least 3 inches high.

Christen Press attends the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The soccer star kept accessories to a minimum by adding just a pair of large hoop earrings, also in silver.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.