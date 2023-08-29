Chrissy Teigen Drips in Pearls With Mach & Mach Bow Pumps at Blackpink Concert With Family

Chrissy Teigen attended a Blackpink concert alongside her children and her husband, singer John Legend, over the weekend. The model posted about her experience on Instagram today. “Finally saw @blackpinkofficial and phew I GET IT. That is A SHOW. What’s the best fan page for me to follow, I need to learn everything there is to know in very little time,” she captioned.

Adding an extra touch of glamour for her concert outfit, the model donned a pair of Mach & Mach Pearl Bow heels crafted of see-through PVC that gave the shoe’s silhouette a unique appearance. The clear footwear was fitted with triangular knife-like pointed toes and thin stiletto heels that stood at 4.3 inches in height.

Teigen’s footwear was also trimmed with iridescent pearls and high-shine crystals, while the tops of each toe were embellished with large but dainty bows that were crafted of strung-together pearls. Taking things to the next level, the heels of each shoe were dotted with more crystals, offering the footwear a dazzling peekaboo effect.

Mach & Mach pearl bow PVC pumps. Mach & Mach

Shining from head to toe, Teigen donned a rhinestoned suit comprised of an oversized structural blazer worn overtop a plain black bralette. On the bottom, the star wore high-waisted legging-like trousers that were also dotted with rhinestones.

When it comes down to her usual footwear choices, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The Sports Illustrated star can often be found in heeled sandals, much like this application, and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo.

She also has a penchant for suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

