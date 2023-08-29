Chrissy Teigen Drips in Pearls With Mach & Mach Bow Pumps at Blackpink Concert With Family

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chrissy Teigen attended a Blackpink concert alongside her children and her husband, singer John Legend, over the weekend. The model posted about her experience on Instagram today. “Finally saw @blackpinkofficial and phew I GET IT. That is A SHOW. What’s the best fan page for me to follow, I need to learn everything there is to know in very little time,” she captioned.
Adding an extra touch of glamour for her concert outfit, the model donned a pair of Mach & Mach Pearl Bow heels crafted of see-through PVC that gave the shoe’s silhouette a unique appearance. The clear footwear was fitted with triangular knife-like pointed toes and thin stiletto heels that stood at 4.3 inches in height.
Teigen’s footwear was also trimmed with iridescent pearls and high-shine crystals, while the tops of each toe were embellished with large but dainty bows that were crafted of strung-together pearls. Taking things to the next level, the heels of each shoe were dotted with more crystals, offering the footwear a dazzling peekaboo effect.
Shining from head to toe, Teigen donned a rhinestoned suit comprised of an oversized structural blazer worn overtop a plain black bralette. On the bottom, the star wore high-waisted legging-like trousers that were also dotted with rhinestones.
When it comes down to her usual footwear choices, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The Sports Illustrated star can often be found in heeled sandals, much like this application, and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo.
She also has a penchant for suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
