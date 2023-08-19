Chrissy Teigen Cheers on Son Miles at Flag Football Game in Gold Gladiator Sandals and Denim Shorts

Chrissy Teigen attended a flag football game alongside her family yesterday. The television personality was cheering on son Miles.

Offering her ensemble a sparkly touch, Teigen stepped out into a pair of strappy gold metallic gladiator sandals. The footwear featured metallic straps that wound up and around the model’s ankles and down her feet, and was fashioned in a thong style.

Chrissy Teigen is seen on August 18, 2023 at a flag football game for her son in Los Angeles. GC Images

Additionally, the footwear featured open-toes with knotted detailing and thin black leather soles that acted to cushion Teigen’s feet. Thong sandals, of all kinds, are a must-have style for many celebrities, especially during the warmer seasons.

Cheering on her son, the cookbook author and her family donned custom shirts in red reading Miles’ name in gold. Teigen’s celebratory tee was tucked into a pair of denim shorts featuring a distressed hemline. Accessorizing sparingly, the star toted a black leather shoulder bag and shielded her eyes with black sunglasses.

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s shoes. GC Images

When it comes down to her usual footwear choices, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The Sports Illustrated star can often be found in heeled sandals, much like this application, and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo.

She also has a penchant for suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

While Teigen rose to fame thanks to her illustrious modeling career, she is no one-trick pony. After gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated and hosting shows like “Lip Sync Battle,” Tiegen began to share her love of food and cooking with the rest of the world through her posts on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen is seen on August 18, 2023 at a flag football game for her son in Los Angeles. GC Images

