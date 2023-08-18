Chrissy Teigen Keeps It Casual in Emme Parsons Shearling Slides in Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen went for neutral tones to take a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Cravings’ founder slipped into a pair of beige slippers by Emme Parsons. The backless silhouette featured a shearling upper with a crisscross strap design. The open-toe slippers lay on a black footbed.

Chrissy Teigen is seen on Aug. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Teigen paired the casual slides with a black tank top which she layered with a dark grey wool sweater with a ribbed v-neckline and cuffs. She wore the piece in an off-the-shoulder fashion with one side tucked into the waistline of her black tights.

Emme Parsons’ shearling slides. The Outnet

The model completed the look with minimal accessories opting for a pair of gold studs and radiator sunglasses with a black sheer lens. She styled her warm brown hair into a sleek bun fastened by a claw clip, which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

Teigen is almost always dressed by Alana Van Deraa. The stylist is the mastermind behind most of the model’s red carpet looks including the crystalized blush pink gown and silver sandals look she wore to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this past April.

Teigen can always be counted on to bring a head-turning ensemble to any occasion. She often gravitates to fitted dresses or matching sets in a variety of tones and textures. When it comes to footwear, the model tends to complete her looks with statement pieces. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.