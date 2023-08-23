×
Chrissy Teigen Enjoys Drake’s Concert in All-Black Look With Square-Toe Sandals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Chrissy Teigen attends the 7th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Grammy Awards Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Christine Teigen86th Annual Academy Awards Oscars, Vanity Fair Party, Los Angeles, America - 02 Mar 2014
Christine TeigenThe Gordon Parks foundation awards, New York, America - 03 Jun 2014WEARING VERA WANG SAME OUFIT AS CATWALK MODEL 3023275m
Chrissy Teigen in Stuart Weitzman 2015 Oscars
Chrissy Teigen went bold for a date night with her husband, John Legend, to Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

The Cravings’ founder slipped into a pair of black sandals for the show. The heels were primarily covered by her maxi skirt but the square toe peeked through the front exposing a patent leather insole. She was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Teigen paired the sandals with a black lace crop top with a black high-waisted leather maxi skirt.

The model completed the look with a silver bracelet and a black leather mini handbag that featured a ribbed body and a fringe tassel that hung from the end of the twisted shoulder strap. She kept her light brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip. The glowing look was created by makeup artist Kristine Studden and hair stylist Irinel de Léon.

The model’s look was put together by Alana Van Deraa. The stylist is the mastermind behind most of the model’s red carpet looks including the crystalized blush pink gown and silver sandals look she wore to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this past April. 

Legend opted for a more casual look with a white T-shirt underneath a red varsity jacket. He paired the graphic piece with light blue ripped jeans and a pair of white Versace sneakers that featured a laceless silhouette and the designer’s logo and Medusa emblem resting on top of the tongue.

Teigen can always be counted on to bring a head-turning ensemble to any occasion. She often gravitates to fitted dresses or matching sets in a variety of tones and textures. When it comes to footwear, the model tends to complete her looks with statement pieces. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.

