Chrissy Teigen Embraces the Sand and Sea by Going Barefoot With Cut-Out Swimwear

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun at the beach on her Instagram yesterday. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “Never had a waist, what a waste, right click SpongeBob, copy-paste (Drake caption).”

Although Teigen was not wearing shoes for her romp at the beach, Teigen is partial to every sandal style but given the rougher conditions of the sand and sea, its likely she styled flip-flops of some sort in a neutral color that matched her swimwear.

Speaking of swimwear, Teigen’s was a one-piece swimsuit with geometric diamond-shaped cut-outs running down the front starting at the strapless bodice. The swimwear was slightly high-cut and jet black, featuring rectangular shiny gold hardware set in a vertical line of three that further diversified Teigen’s suit.

Rounding out the simple beach day look. Teigen gathered her lengthy dark brown tresses up into a bun, worn out of her face.

When it comes to her general footwear choices, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The Sports Illustrated star can often be found in heeled sandals, much like this application, and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also has a penchant for suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

While Teigen rose to fame thanks to her illustrious modeling career, she is no one-trick pony. After gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated and hosting shows like “Lip Sync Battle,” Tiegen began to share her love of food and cooking with the rest of the world through her posts on Instagram.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals