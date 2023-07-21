Chrissy Teigen Channels Barbie in Silky Pink Skirt and Feather-Embellished Heels at LOVED01 by John Legend Pop-Up Launch

Chrissy Teigen attended the LOVED01 by John Legend pop-up launch in Los Angeles yesterday, accompanying her husband, John Legend. The singer’s aforementioned brand focuses mainly on skincare.

Teigen wore a silky pink two-piece comprised of a cropped folded-over bodice sans sleeves worn with a high-waisted maxi skirt. Both the top and bottom were crafted of a baby pink fabric with an appealing slightly shiny finish.

(L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 by John Legend launch. Getty Images for LOVED01

Teigen accessorized her look with a myriad of gold and diamond-encrusted jewelry that offered her look a high-shine finish. Additionally, the model wore her tresses parted down the middle and worn in billowing waves.

Pretty in pink, the cookbook author sported a pair of heeled sandals comprised of neutral uppers with thin but secure straps that wound around the ankles and down her feet, keeping the style securely in place. The tops of each toe were embellished with tufts of baby pink feathers, offering the footwear a whimsical touch. Thin 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels completed the backless set.

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s shoes. Getty Images for LOVED01

When it comes to her general footwear choices, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The Sports Illustrated star can often be found in heeled sandals, much like this application, and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also has a penchant for suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

(L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 by John Legend launch. Getty Images for LOVED01

While Teigen rose to fame thanks to her illustrious modeling career, she is no one-trick pony. After gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated and hosting shows like “Lip Sync Battle,” Tiegen began to share her love of food and cooking with the rest of the world through her posts on Instagram.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

