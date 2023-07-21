×
Read Next: Shakira Shows Off Casual Style in Converse Platforms and Biker Shorts on Private Jet
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Chrissy Teigen Channels Barbie in Silky Pink Skirt and Feather-Embellished Heels at LOVED01 by John Legend Pop-Up Launch

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, LOVED01 By John Legend, Los Angeles, pink, feather, sandal heels.
Chrissy Teigen and her daughter, Luna are seen in Los Angeles, California. 30 Jan 2019 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen,Luna Simone Stephens. Photo credit: BG002/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA348359_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Model Chrissy Teigen in Beverly Hills for lunch at Il Pastaio with friends on February 26, 2019. 26 Feb 2019 Pictured: Model Chrissy Teigen in Beverly Hills for lunch at Il Pastaio with friends on February 26, 2019. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA370360_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrissy Teigen out shopping with her adorable son Miles. 26 Nov 2018 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA313707_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their daughter arriving at the international airport of Los Cabos, Mexico. 29 Nov 2018 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: CLASOS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA315737_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery29 Images
Share

Chrissy Teigen attended the LOVED01 by John Legend pop-up launch in Los Angeles yesterday, accompanying her husband, John Legend. The singer’s aforementioned brand focuses mainly on skincare.

Teigen wore a silky pink two-piece comprised of a cropped folded-over bodice sans sleeves worn with a high-waisted maxi skirt. Both the top and bottom were crafted of a baby pink fabric with an appealing slightly shiny finish.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, LOVED01 By John Legend, Los Angeles, pink, feather, sandal heels.
(L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 by John Legend launch.Getty Images for LOVED01

Teigen accessorized her look with a myriad of gold and diamond-encrusted jewelry that offered her look a high-shine finish. Additionally, the model wore her tresses parted down the middle and worn in billowing waves.

Pretty in pink, the cookbook author sported a pair of heeled sandals comprised of neutral uppers with thin but secure straps that wound around the ankles and down her feet, keeping the style securely in place. The tops of each toe were embellished with tufts of baby pink feathers, offering the footwear a whimsical touch. Thin 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels completed the backless set.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, LOVED01 By John Legend, Los Angeles, pink, feather, sandal heels.
A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s shoes.Getty Images for LOVED01

When it comes to her general footwear choices, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The Sports Illustrated star can often be found in heeled sandals, much like this application, and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also has a penchant for suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, LOVED01 By John Legend, Los Angeles, pink, feather, sandal heels.
(L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 by John Legend launch.Getty Images for LOVED01

While Teigen rose to fame thanks to her illustrious modeling career, she is no one-trick pony. After gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated and hosting shows like “Lip Sync Battle,” Tiegen began to share her love of food and cooking with the rest of the world through her posts on Instagram.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals

Chrissy Teigen Channels Barbie in Feathery Heels With John Legend
How Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani & More Stars Make Grocery Shopping Chic
View Gallery23 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chrissy Teigen Channels Barbie in Feathery Heels With John Legend
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad