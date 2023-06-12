Chrishell Stause Pops in Rainbow Chainmail & Neon Mules at LA Pride in the Park Festival

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause took a vibrant approach to dressing for the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival. The annual multi-day concert, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month in June, featured performances by artists including Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion and Stause’s romantic partner G-Flip.

Stause arrived onstage for the occasion at Los Angeles Historical Park on Saturday, wearing a multicolored chainmail ensemble. The media personality‘s outfit featured Mew Mew’s $135 Irene minidress, a strapless style crafted from red, orange, gold, green, blue, pink and lavender plastic discs connected by brass links.

Chrishell Stause, attends the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park in Los Angeles on June 9, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Stause opted to layer the statement piece over a strapless red minidress for added coverage, simultaneously emphasizing its red tones.

The actress also accented her outfit with layered rings and ARSN’s $70 Stripped Down earrings — a gold-plated steel post set with multi-chain fringe — for an edgy statement. Her final accessory was a transparent orange version of Kurt Geiger’s popular Kensington handbag.

Though Stause’s colorway is currently sold out, the British brand frequently releases the flap-style crossbody in a wide variety of colors, textures and materials — including rainbow-striped leather, tweed, vinyl and crochet — on its website.

During the occasion, Stause celebrated Pride and G-Flip’s performance with her “Selling Sunset” co-stars Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani and former “Days of Our Lives” co-star Molly Burnett, making the occasion a truly personal moment.

(L-R) Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Molly Burnett, and Chelsea Lazkani attend the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park in Los Angeles on June 9, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

For footwear, Stause continued her love of color by slipping on a pair of heeled mules. The “Under Construction” author‘s pair, as seen on Instagram, featured smooth hot pink uppers with two glossy front straps, as well as thin soles. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the set with a subtle height boost, while their hue ensured a whimsical complement to Stause’s equally whimsical dress.

When it comes to shoes, Stause keeps her options classic, preferring neutral shoes with added glamour from textures and embellishments. She can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Balmain, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Stause also incorporates shoes from affordable labels like Mix No. 6 and Sam Edelman into her wardrobe when off-duty. In 2022, the star also launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from wallet-friendly brands including Steve Madden, Marc Fisher and Jessica Simpson.

