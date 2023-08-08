Chrishell Stause Shimmers in Kurt Geiger Sneakers at Taylor Swift Pre-Concert Party

Chrishell Stause made a sparkly statement ahead of Taylor Swift’s Monday night concert at Culver City’s SoFi Stadium.

On Monday night, Stause laced into glitzy Kurt Geiger sneakers for the SoFi pre-party at The Shay ahead of Swift’s Eras Tour performance. The “Selling Sunset” star’s set — Geiger’s $145 Laney Crystal sneakers — featured a round-toed silhouette embellished with silver crystals across its exterior. Meanwhile, the back of the pair’s heels were punctuated in foil-branded black counter tabs coated in matching black crystals.

Chrishell Stause attends the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay on Aug. 07, 2023 in Culver City, Calif. Getty Images for SoFi

The pair’s chunky white rubber soles brought its silhouette a burst of height, elevating Stause while remaining stylish and comfortable.

Kurt Geiger’s Laney Crystal sneakers. Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Stause’s glittering sneakers further accented her equally sparkly outfit: a fringed blue minidress with spaghetti straps and a v-shaped neckline. The piece’s sheer fabric was adorned with metallic layered fringe that shimmered as she walked, cast in a tonal shade of blue that smoothly complemented the festive occasion.

White sneakers have been a top trend for decades, and their popularity is not going away. The style, previously characterized by low and high-top silhouettes, has evolved to encompass a range of shapes and heights to create numerous fashion statements today. Pairs have become wardrobe essentials that can be dressed up or down with casual or formal attire, further elevated by accents including embellishments, embroidery and chunky soles.

Batsheva Haart, Alexia Umansky, Lauren Stafford Webb, Shannon Beador, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Drew Afualo attend the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay on Aug. 07, 2023 in Culver City, Calif. Getty Images for SoFi

Stause has a varied sense of style, ranging from edgy to polished and sophisticated — and now features relaxed, beachy attire as well. She often wears stiletto-heeled pumps and sandals with intricate details from a range of brands, including Femme LA, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, Stause can also be seen in her wide-ranging collection of flats, sneakers, and boots. She also loves to shop for shoes at affordable stores like Zara and H&M — though no matter the label, the actress strongly believes in the power of footwear.

“My number one style tip would be just to have fun,” Stause previously told FN in 2021. “At least personally, I was a little more safe before, and after the year that we just had, we finally get to go out. I don’t want to take it for granted, and I just want to have fun with it.”