Chloe and Halle Bailey Celebrate Victoria’s Secret Pink Collaboration Launch in Matching Black Heels

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Halle Bailey attends the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: (L-R) Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chlöe Bailey and Ella Mai during the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)
Chloe and Halle Bailey teamed up with Victoria’s Secret Pink for a new co-designed collaboration. The sisters hosted an intimate dinner in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate the launch of the new line.

Although the Baileys first partnered with Pink in 2021, releasing curated favorites and collaborations, this is their first fully designed collection with the brand. Guests included Ella Mai, Madison Pettis, Coco Jones and more.

To the event, Halle slipped into a pair of black sandals. Her shoes featured an open toe and a thick block heel that reached at least 4 inches. Chloe wore black sandals as well. Her leather wedges also featured an open toe with a thick platform base.

Halle and Chloe Bailey at the launch of their co-designed Victoria’s Secret Pink collection on August 21.Gonzalo Marroquin

Each of the sisters wore an all-black look to the event. Halle wore black high-waisted trousers with a black bra top. She wore a long black coat over the top and added a sparkly silver necklace and drop earrings. Chloe wore black cargo pants with a black leather top. She also added silver jewelry and carried a sparkly structured mini bag.

Halle and Chloe Bailey with guests at the launch of their co-designed Victoria’s Secret Pink collection on August 21.Gonzalo Marroquin

As part of the partnership, VS Pink will donate $100,000 to BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective) to support the expansion of its Heart Space program, a virtual healing circle that provides a safe space for mindfulness activities and mental health education tailored to Black communities.

The Victoria’s Secret Pink collaboration marks just the latest venture the sisters have within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

The limited-edition collection will be available to shop online and in select stores on Aug. 29.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Chloe x Halle Bailey Victoria’s Secret Pink Collaboration Launch Dinner
Shopping With FN
Shopping With FN
Chloe and Halle Bailey Celebrate Victoria's Secret Pink Collab Launch
