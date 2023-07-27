Chloe & Halle Bailey Coordinate in White Sneakers and Sandals for Miu Miu’s Summer Club Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chloe and Halle Bailey made a coordinated statement for Miu Miu’s Summer Club party in Malibu, California.

During the occasion on Saturday, the Baileys posed together at the Maibu pier in tonal outfits. Chloe wore a collared dark blue nylon windbreaker, accented by a gleaming silver zipper and metal bungee-cord waistline. The utilitarian piece was layered atop a matching miniskirt for a sporty appearance, which the musician whimsically accented with a white matelassé-quilted leather shoulder bag and tiered pearl and silver crystal statement necklace.

(L-R): Chloe and Halle Bailey attend Miu Miu’s Summer Club event at Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023. Courtesy of Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey attends Miu Miu’s Summer Club event at Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023. Courtesy of Miu Miu

Halle, meanwhile, wore a sleeveless dark blue nylon midi dress with a curved neckline, accented by similar silver zippers and bungee ties as Chloe’s outfit to create a matching statement. The actress’ attire was finished with looped thin crystal drop earrings and a delicate gold choker, as well as a set of white-framed sunglasses for a dash of retro flair.

Halle Bailey attends Miu Miu’s Summer Club event at Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023. Courtesy of Miu Miu

When it came to footwear, both Chloe and Halle opted to wear white Miu Miu shoes — though each star’s style greatly differed. Chloe laced into a set of 574 sneakers from the brand’s collaboration with New Balance, as seen in its spring 2022 runway show. The now sold-out style featured smooth white leather uppers brushed with brown accents for a vintage effect, finished with light beige laces and stacked rubber soles.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s sneakers. Courtesy of Miu Miu

On the opposite side of the shoe spectrum, Halle strapped into a set of white sandals to complement her outfit for a summer-worthy twist. The “Little Mermaid” star’s $1,020 style featured matte leather uppers with padded thong straps, as well as short padded heels totaling 0.4 inches in height for a subtle height boost. The set was complete with thin leather counter straps that tied around Halle’s ankles, creating a ventilated cutout effect.

A closer look at Halle Bailey’s sandals. Courtesy of Miu Miu

Miu Miu’s padded leather thong sandals. Courtesy of Miu Miu

For footwear, Chloe regularly wears strappy sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Betsey Johnson booties, Crocs sandals and Tory Burch sneakers. The “Grownish” star has also begun dipping her toes into the fashion world as well, launching a Victoria’s Secret Pink T-shirt capsule with sister Halle in 2021 and her own B.DY by Garage collection in 2022.

Halle similarly wears strappy and platform-soled sandals in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. The actress can also be seen in contemporary and athletic Nike sneakers when off-duty, as well.