Chloë Grace Moretz Mixes Louis Vuitton Prints With Metal-Plated Pumps at ‘Nimona’ NYC Screening

Chloë Grace Moretz sharpened up for a special New York screening of her new series, “Nimona.” The animated show, which Moretz stars in alongside Eugene Lee Yang, Ria Ahmed and RuPaul Charles, premieres on Netflix on June 30.

While hitting the red carpet at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City for the occasion, Moretz mixed casual and formal styles with a Louis Vuitton outfit. The “Peripheral” actress‘ Nicola Ghesquière-designed ensemble featured a white crewneck T-shirt with a delicate neckline chain, which was tucked into black split-hem trousers with glossy buttons at its waist.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the “Nimona” New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on June 24, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Stylist Nell Kalonji also layered the set beneath an unbuttoned cream camp-collared shirt, which featured a thin black striped print overlaid with sequined black, white and red flowers.

Moretz’s attire was also accented with a set of hammered gold hoop earrings, as well as a gold ring and tonal red lipstick.

(L-R): Andrew Millstein, Julie Zackary, Troy Quane, Chloë Grace Moretz, Eugene Lee Yang, Nick Bruno, Karen Ryan, and Robert Baird attend the “Nimona” New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on June 24, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came to shoes, Moretz’s outfit was finished with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The “Equalizer” actress’ style featured smooth black satin uppers with triangular toes, each capped by a gleaming silver metal plate. Though the set’s heels couldn’t be seen, they likely took the form of 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, given the shoe’s traditional shape and Moretz’s past outings in the style over the years.

A closer look at Moretz’s pumps. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

On the red carpet, Moretz often wears pointed-toe, platform and open-toed pumps and heeled sandals from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Sergio Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent. As a longtime Vuitton ambassador, Moretz frequently wears the brand’s boots and loafers when off-duty.

However, her casual ensembles also feature a range of styles, including Balenciaga pumps, Charlotte Olympia flats and Soludos espadrilles — plus sneakers by Converse, Reebok and Nike.

The actress is also a mainstay in the fashion industry, having served as a campaign star, Met Gala date and front row fixture for brands including Coach, Louis Vuitton and Aeropostale over the years.

