Chloe Cherry Pops in Pink Platform Heels for Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond Campaign

Chloe Cherry took center stage in Urban Decay’s newest campaign this month.

In new imagery, the “Euphoria” star can be seen in her second campaign with the beauty brand — this time, spotlighting its new Vice Lip Bond liquid lipstick’s “Backtalk” collection. For the occasion, Cherry stars as an it-girl going to the movies, posing in a lit theater in a Y2K-esque pink miniskirt and floral-printed top with faux-fur trim. Her whimsical attire is complete with towering fuchsia patent leather mules, featuring wide front straps and platform soles accentuated by thin stiletto heels.

Chloe Cherry stars in Urban Decay’s Vice Bond “Backtalk” collection campaign. Courtesy of Urban Decay

Other photos from the campaign find Cherry on the cover of her own “Lip Bond Backtalk” movie posters, wearing a dark brown velvet minidress with frothy brown feathered trim.

Chloe Cherry stars in Urban Decay’s Vice Bond “Backtalk” collection campaign. Courtesy of Urban Decay

However, Cherry’s sky-high heels weren’t only seen in her campaign — they also made a statement in real-life, when the actress appeared at Urban Decay’s reveal party for the new Vice Lip Bond campaign. While attending the event at the Roxy Cinema in New York City, Cherry struck a pose in a corset-bodiced gray minidress accented with a light blue neckline and delicate bow. The star’s outfit was complete with metallic gold leather platform sandals, complete with thick soles and block heels for a dramatic, sky-high boost.

Cherry attends Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond Backtalk campaign party at The Roxy Cinema in New York City on July 25, 2023. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Urban Decay

Where shoes are concerned, Cherry often wears trendy and statement-making styles. For formal occasions, the actress can be seen in platform-soled pumps and heeled sandals from brands including Betsey Johnson, Nodaleto and Versace. Off-duty, she often slips on low-top sneakers from Nike.

Cherry has risen as a star in the fashion world in the 2020’s, following her role as Faye in season 2 of “Euphoria.” In addition to her ongoing Urban Decay partnership, the actress has virally modeled on the runway for Blumarine, LaQuan Smith and GCDS, as well as starred in campaigns for Steve Madden and SSENSE.

