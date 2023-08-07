Chloe Bailey Brings Sheer Glamour With Platform Heels to FWRD x Dwyane Wade Hall of Fame Party at the Chateau Marmont

×
Chloe Bailey
Bar Refaeli
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Haley Kalil
Chloe Bailey served up an ethereal look as she arrived at the storied Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to celebrate Dwyane Wade’s upcoming Hall of Fame induction Sunday night.

Seen outside the party hosted by FWRD, Bailey modeled a white gown designed with strategic sheer slits throughout and a trailing skirt that eclipsed her heels. A paparazzi snap of the “Told Ya” singer shows the hem of her glamorous see-through gown mostly shielding her shoes from view as she hit the pavement.

Though, a transparent slit at the bottom of the dress provided a glimpse of what appeared to be a white platform style featuring a flashy crystal ankle strap. over the years, the 25-year-old “Swarm” actress has proven herself to be a fan of sky-high heels that offer a bit of a height boost. When hitting the red carpet, she often reaches for towering platform silhouettes.

Singer Chloe Bailey Stuns at FWRD Celebration at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles of Basketball Superstar Dwyane Wade?s Upcoming NBA Hall of Fame Induction. 06 Aug 2023 Pictured: Singer Chloe Bailey Stuns at FWRD Celebration at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles of Basketball Superstar Dwyane Wade?s Upcoming NBA Hall of Fame Induction. Photo credit: Tim Regas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1015807_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chloe Bailey steps out to attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood, Calif. on Aug. 6, 2023. Tim Regas / MEGA

In terms of accessorizing, Bailey donned hoop earrings paired with a subtle silver chain necklace and carried a coordinating white handbag boasting a gold chain strap and matching gold hardware.

The “Have Mercy” hitmaker — who dropped her debut solo album “In Pieces” this past spring — joined a bevy of other multi-hyphenate stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Quinta Brunson and Tia Mowry at the famous hotel’s Bar Marmont.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s shoes. Tim Regas / MEGA
Chloe Bailey, white dress, Chloe Bailey attends the FWRD x Dwyane Wade Hall of Fame Induction party on Aug. 6, 2023
Chloe Bailey attends the FWRD x Dwyane Wade Hall of Fame Induction party on Aug. 6, 2023.BFA

Following Dwyane Wade’s retirement in 2019, the Miami Heat star is now set to be officially inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on August 12th. The Heat recently dropped a new three-piece collection by Court Culture x Mitchell and Ness in honor of Wade’s induction. You can shop the Wade Hall of Fame capsule on themiamiheatstore.com. (Pricing ranges from $150-$180.)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at Bar Marmont to celebrate Wade's upcoming NBA Hall of Fame Induction
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at Bar Marmont in Hollywood to celebrate Wade’s upcoming NBA Hall of Fame Induction.Tim Regas / MEGA
