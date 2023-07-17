×
Read Next: Ariana Grande Brings Sophisticated Style to Wimbledon in Ralph Lauren Outfit and Leather Pumps
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Chloe Bailey Sparkles in Bejeweled Nike Sneakers and Cutout Lime Bodysuit at Broccoli City Festival

Chloe Bailey, Broccoli City Festival, Washington, DC, bodysuit, cutout bodysuit, green bodysuit, crystal bodysuit, sneakers, white sneakers, Nike, Nike sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, leather sneakers, crystal sneakers, green sneakers
Chloe Bailey at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Purple Brand on February 12, 2022.
chloe bailey, louis vuitton, spring 2022, paris fashion week, dress, france, blue dress, heels, platforms, front row
Chloe Bailey Sparkles in Nike Sneakers at Broccoli City Festival
Chloe Bailey Sparkles in Nike Sneakers at Broccoli City Festival
View Gallery
View Gallery8 Images
Share

Chloe Bailey brought a bold burst of color to the Broccoli City Festival.

During the occasion on Saturday, Bailey performed onstage during the music festival in Washington, DC, wearing a bright green bodysuit. The “Praise This” star’s ensemble featured a tonal lime, neon green and nude brown base, paneled to create a cutout appearance across its bodice and thighs. Her one-piece garment also gained a sleek flair from a large keyhole cutout punctuating its bodice — which was lined with various green crystals arranged in a corseted formation — and long cutout sleeves.

Chloe Bailey, Broccoli City Festival, Washington, DC, bodysuit, cutout bodysuit, green bodysuit, crystal bodysuit, sneakers, white sneakers, Nike, Nike sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, leather sneakers, crystal sneakers, green sneakers
Chloe Bailey performs during the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC on July 15, 2023.Prince Williams/WireImage

Bailey’s attire was worn sans-accessories, though the piece was accented by holographic green eyeshadow and a textured light blue manicure.

Chloe Bailey, Broccoli City Festival, Washington, DC, bodysuit, cutout bodysuit, green bodysuit, crystal bodysuit, sneakers, white sneakers, Nike, Nike sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, leather sneakers, crystal sneakers, green sneakers
Chloe Bailey walks backstage at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC on July 15, 2023.Prince Williams/WireImage

When it came to shoes, Bailey laced into a set of low-top Nike sneakers to finish her outfit. The “Mercy” singer’s style featured rounded toes with paneled white uppers and white laces, finished with white and light golden tan rubber outsoles for a practical base. However, the shoes emphasized Bailey’s bodysuit’s sparkle with a set of the brand’s signature Swoosh logos on each side — which were covered in green crystals, creating a coordinating base for her onstage outfit.

Chloe Bailey, Broccoli City Festival, Washington, DC, bodysuit, cutout bodysuit, green bodysuit, crystal bodysuit, sneakers, white sneakers, Nike, Nike sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, leather sneakers, crystal sneakers, green sneakers
A closer look at Bailey’s Nike sneakers.Prince Williams/WireImage

For footwear, Bailey regularly wears strappy sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Betsey Johnson booties, Crocs sandals and Tory Burch sneakers. The “Grownish” star has also begun dipping her toes into the fashion world as well, launching a Victoria’s Secret PINK T-shirt capsule with sister Halle in 2021 and her own B.DY by Garage collection in 2022.

chloe bailey
Chloe Bailey’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery8 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chloe Bailey Sparkles in Nike Sneakers at Broccoli City Festival
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad