Chloe Bailey Sparkles in Bejeweled Nike Sneakers and Cutout Lime Bodysuit at Broccoli City Festival

Chloe Bailey brought a bold burst of color to the Broccoli City Festival.

During the occasion on Saturday, Bailey performed onstage during the music festival in Washington, DC, wearing a bright green bodysuit. The “Praise This” star’s ensemble featured a tonal lime, neon green and nude brown base, paneled to create a cutout appearance across its bodice and thighs. Her one-piece garment also gained a sleek flair from a large keyhole cutout punctuating its bodice — which was lined with various green crystals arranged in a corseted formation — and long cutout sleeves.

Chloe Bailey performs during the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC on July 15, 2023. Prince Williams/WireImage

Bailey’s attire was worn sans-accessories, though the piece was accented by holographic green eyeshadow and a textured light blue manicure.

Chloe Bailey walks backstage at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC on July 15, 2023. Prince Williams/WireImage

When it came to shoes, Bailey laced into a set of low-top Nike sneakers to finish her outfit. The “Mercy” singer’s style featured rounded toes with paneled white uppers and white laces, finished with white and light golden tan rubber outsoles for a practical base. However, the shoes emphasized Bailey’s bodysuit’s sparkle with a set of the brand’s signature Swoosh logos on each side — which were covered in green crystals, creating a coordinating base for her onstage outfit.

A closer look at Bailey’s Nike sneakers. Prince Williams/WireImage

For footwear, Bailey regularly wears strappy sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Betsey Johnson booties, Crocs sandals and Tory Burch sneakers. The “Grownish” star has also begun dipping her toes into the fashion world as well, launching a Victoria’s Secret PINK T-shirt capsule with sister Halle in 2021 and her own B.DY by Garage collection in 2022.