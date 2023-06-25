Chloe Bailey Gleams in Paneled Gown and Hidden Heels at Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch

Chloe Bailey brought slick style to the red carpet for the 2023 Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch. The event, which was presented by Netflix Strong Black Lead, honors individuals who are positively pushing Black culture forward across fields including film, music and business.

During the occasion on Saturday, Bailey arrived to the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a dynamic dress. The “Praise This” star’s ensemble featured a halter-style sleeveless bodice with a large keyhole cutout, which flowed into a sweeping floor-length hem and train. Her ensemble included black, dark green and deep pink-dyed paneling, complemented with panels coated in glimmering black sequins for a dash of sparkle.

Chloe Bailey attends the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on June 24, 2023. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators

Bailey opted to accent her outfit with a set of long black gloves, bringing her bold dress a sophisticated edge. The pieces were complemented by a large stone-topped gold ring, as well as swinging gold drop earrings accented by hexagonal dark amber crystals.

When it came to shoes, Bailey ‘s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she opted to pair her attire with a set of platform-soled or heeled sandals. Both styles have become go-to silhouettes in the musician’s red carpet wardrobe in recent years, making either a likely contender to complete her outfit.

Chloe Bailey attends the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on June 24, 2023. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators

For footwear, Bailey regularly wears strappy sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Betsey Johnson booties, Crocs sandals and Tory Burch sneakers. The “Grownish” star has also begun dipping her toes into the fashion world as well, launching a Victoria’s Secret PINK T-shirt capsule with sister Halle in 2021 and her own B.DY by Garage collection in 2022.