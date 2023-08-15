Chloe Bailey Goes Edgy for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Heels and Black Vinyl Two-Piece Set

Chloe Bailey had herself a “legendary” night while in attendance at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

Joined by her sister and musical collaborator Halle Baily, the “Have Mercy” songstress shared a slideshow of images that detailed the events of the night on her Instagram on Aug. 13, accompanied by a caption that read, “legendary nights 🪩👽🦾🐝.”

Although the hitmaker’s footwear was not visible in her post, it is likely that Chloe wore some sort of sandal heel, based on her deep love of the style. If that is the case, the shoe likely featured a strap-heavy construction and matched the ongoing color scheme of her look that night. When she’s not wearing sandals, however, you’ll likely see Chloe clad in various platform styles that offer the wearer a boost.

As for her outfit, Chloe got into the concert mood with a daring vinyl two-piece set. Crafted of jet black patent leather, the high-shine style was comprised of a strapless bra top worn with fitted high-waisted trousers. The striking set was dressed up with equally eye-catching and dazzling silver chains and pendant necklaces. The performer’s hair was worn cascading down her back.

The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like strappy thong sandals and chunky sneakers from Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and other brands. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multihyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and on runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” is the event on everyone’s minds, boasting an array of civilian and celebrity attendees. The concert finds the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming the singer’s highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

