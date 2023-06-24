Chelsea Clinton Soars for LGBTQ NYC Pride in Prada Chelsea Boots and Rainbow Shirt for Stonewall Day 2023

Chelsea Clinton showed her support for the LGBTQIA+ community at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2023 at Hudson Yards in New York yesterday.

The writer was dressed casually in pride apparel, which included a simple tailored black blazer with the sleeves rolled up layered overtop a plain black tee with striking rainbow lettering on the front. Additionally, Clinton donned classic black high-waisted denim.

Chelsea Clinton at Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards, Powered By Google at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for Pride Live + St

Beyond her clothes, Clinton wore a black Apple Watch and styled her dirty blonde locks parted down the middle and styled simply straight down.

Giving herself a boost, Clinton stepped into ankle-length black leather chelsea boots from Prada with rounded toes and slightly elevated platform soles.

The sleek pair streamlined Clinton’s silhouette while the thick soles they boasted offered the public figure a conservative boost in height. Chelsea boots are a popular choice for many, including Clinton. The style is rugged and sturdy, offering the wearer ease of movement in a fashionable non-slip style perfect for almost any occasion.

Prada platform Chelsea boots. Bergdorf Goodman

A closer look at Chelsea Clinton’s shoes. Getty Images for Pride Live + St

In broader terms, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Where shoes are concerned, Clinton regularly wears pointed-toe, peep-toe and rounded pumps in an array of sharp primary or tonal neutral colors, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, in the past, Clinton has even gone viral from her shoes’ worn-in state — a coincidence simply owed to the activist, producer and author’s fast-paced, busy schedule.

Diana Rodriguez and Chelsea Clinton at Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards, Powered By Google at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for Pride Live + St

Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2023 took place on June 23 at Hudson Yard in New York. Christina Aguilera headlined the event along with Mariyea, the rock band BETTY, Johnny Manuel, Angelica Ross and also Mila Jam.

PHOTOS: See how Hillary Clinton styled Miu Miu kitten heels for a speech.

