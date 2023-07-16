Jane Birkin’s Daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Edgy Style: Platform Heels, Crystal Mesh and More Sleek Shoe Moments

Charlotte Gainsbourg — daughter of the late Jane Birkin — has always marched to the beat of her own drum, particularly where fashion is concerned.

The French actress and musician often wears a range of slick heels, particularly stiletto-heeled sandals and booties, in hues of black. However, Gainsbourg’s also also adapted her style with height-boosting platform booties and sandals, complete with sleek detailing ranging from crystal mesh to multicolored snakeskin. These are often paired with similarly all-black dresses and suits, though she has a pension for rockstar-worthy flair with metallics, sequins and eye-catching prints.

However, there’s a softer element to Gainsbourg’s style as well. Complementing her dynamic edge is a nonchalant nod to groovy ’70s style — a similar ethos seen in Birkin’s own attire through the years — with sheer textures, double denim, slouchy suiting and pinstriped and dotted patterns, often paired with suede and leather booties. Similarly to Birkin, Gainsbourg’s carefree style has also led her to become a fashion muse, frequently collaborating and working with brands including Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent.

In 2008, Gainsbourg attended her second Met Gala as a date of Balenciaga to celebrate the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” exhibit. Her dress for the occasion, designed by then-creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, featured a mini-length silhouette with a layered sheer-sleeved halter bodice in matte, sequined and silky hues of gold, black, pale nude and white. The musician’s attire was finished with a gold-beaded fringed hem, as well as a set of black lace-up booties with open toes, buckled straps and thin stiletto heels.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 2008 Met Gala honoring “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2008. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Gainsbourg supported Ghesquière again at Louis Vuitton’s “Series 2” exhibit in Hollywood in 2015. On this occasion, the “Terrible Angels” singer wore a zip-up sheer blouse beneath dark blue denim jacket and jeans, complete with warm brown leather paneling and stitching. The equestrian set was dynamically finished with a set of metallic gold block-heeled booties, which gained a groovy edge from shimmering green detailing and geometric patterns.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends Louis Vuitton’s “Series 2” Exhibition in Hollywood on Feb. 5, 2015.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

In 2021, Gainsbourg arrived in Cannes to promote her new documentary on Birkin, “Jane Par Charlotte.” For the occasion, the rockstar shared a sweet mother-daughter moment during the Cannes Film Festival, posing with her mother in a blue denim jacket and matching jeans. Cinched with a brown leather belt, Gainsbourg’s double-denim outfit was given an equestrian finish with black booties topped by delicate gold buckles.

(L-R): Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg at the “Jane Par Charlotte” photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8, 2021. John Phillips/Getty Images

Gainsbourg also hit the Venice Film Festival in 2021, arriving for the “Sundown” premiere in a scallop-edged black Saint Laurent jumpsuit. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, her short-based style was cinched by a black leather belt and given a burst of glamour from its accompanying shoes: a stretchy set of black boots with close-toed uppers, fully crafted from gleaming crystal mesh.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the “Sundown” premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5, 2021. John Phillips/Getty Images

Gainsbourg’s been a longtime muse to Vaccarello during his Saint Laurent tenure, and showed support by attending the brand’s spring 2024 menswear show in Berlin. On this occasion, the musician was suited up in a dark navy pinstriped miniskirt and matching boxy blazer, layered atop a low-cut ivory silk blouse and sheer black tights. However, her business-worthy outfit earned a punky edge when paired with short black leather gloves, as well as patent leather slingback pumps with thin stiletto heels.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the Saint Laurent spring 2024 menswear show at Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, Germany on June 12, 2023. Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images