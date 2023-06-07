×
Charli XCX Joins the Givenchy Fan Club in Bodycon Dress & Shark Lock Boots at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party 2023

Charli XCX, Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party, Givenchy Boots, Celebrity Style
Charli XCX attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 6, 2023 in London.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Charli XCX took an edgy approach to style for the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party in London today. The annual event raises funds to support Royal Academy Schools.

The “Hot In It” singer donned a sleeveless black midi dress embellished with Givenchy’s logo allover. The piece featured a round neckline, mesh back paneling and a form-fitting skirt.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 6: Charli XCX attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Charli XCX attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 6, 2023, in London.Mike Marsland/WireImage

To further elevate her ensemble, Charli XCX accessorized with dark futuristic shades, a silver chain bracelet, and a sparkling pink triangle handbag. Committing to a sleek style moment, she styled her bone straight and opted for soft glam.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 6: Charli XCX attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
A closer look at Charli XCX’s boots. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Finishing the “Backseat” artist’s look was the Givenchy Shark Lock boots. The slip-on shoes are crafted in smooth calfskin leather with an almond-shaped toe and covered 3.5 wedge heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 6: Charli XCX attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Charli XCX attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 6, 2023, in London.Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it comes to fashion, Charli favors modern clothing that allows her to put her own spin on popular trends. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands including Ray-Ban, Samsung, and Agent Provocateur. On the footwear front, the pop star gravitates towards strappy sandals, vibrant heels and Nike sneakers.

The hitmaker’s fashion choices are a reflection of her artistic vision, constantly evolving and pushing boundaries. She is known for her edgy and futuristic style and effortlessly uses bold colors, metallic fabrics, and avant-garde silhouettes to complete her outfits, with a nod to ’90s and early 2000s fashion. Her style is daring, rebellious, and influenced by both punk and pop culture.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Charli XCX Joins the Givenchy Fan Club in Bodycon Dress & Lock Boots
