Chari Hawkins Goes Backless in Floral Dress and Matching Gloves With Hidden Heels at ESPYs 2023

Chari Hawkins had a major floral moment at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The Track and Field superstar arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing a vibrant Ines Di Sant gown adorned with pink, red and purple flowers. The slim-fitting dress featured a backless silhouette and a long dramatic train. Hawkins brought her red carpet ensemble to the next level with a pair of matching floral gloves.

Chari Hawkins attends the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

On the jewelry front, the 2022 US National Pentathlon Champion kept it simple with a pair of diamond studs. Hawkins opted out of wearing a necklace—a pointed fashion statement we’ve been seeing on red carpets this year.

As for hair and makeup, the 32-year-old athlete went full glam. Her dirty blond locks were styled in larger-than-life beach waves that screamed old Hollywood. Hawkins’ sported a glowy complexion that was illuminated by rosy pink cheeks and a gorgeous contour.

Chari Hawkins at the 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Perfectly complementing the tones of her dress, Hawkins’ eyeshadow was a golden mauve, complete with a shimmering champagne inner corner and arched brows. On her lips, the former Utah State All-American wore a matching glossy red-mauve lip.

While we can’t see Hawkins’ shoes, we can assume she is wearing heels to elevate her look.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.