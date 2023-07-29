×
Chanel West Coast Goes Edgy in Black The Attico Cargo Knee-High Boots

prettylittlething x kappa launch party, chanel west coast
Chanel West Coast steps out for the PrettyLittleThing x Kappa launch party on May 9, 2023.
Getty Images
Chanel West Coast showed off a stylish getup while announcing that she teasing new music on Instagram on Friday. Standing in the studio, the rapper wore an oversized baseball minidress from Givenchy featuring a button-front closure, a perforated design adorned with shiny rhinestones and an iconic brand monogram embroidered on the front. 

The mommy mogul paired the shirt dress with cargo knee-high boots from The Attico that featured a slouched design. Tall slouchy boots are a fashionable footwear choice that exudes a relaxed yet chic appeal.

The Attico's Sienna Cargo Knee-High Boot
The Attico’s Sienna Cargo Knee-High BootNordstrom

Chanel West Coast often embraces bold and vibrant colors, statement prints, and eye-catching accessories. Chanel is known for her fashion-forward looks that exude confidence and individuality. Whether she’s rocking a streetwear-inspired ensemble or a glamorous outfit for the red carpet, Chanel’s style reflects her fearless approach to fashion and her ability to effortlessly mix high-end pieces with trendy streetwear.

In terms of shoe style, the television personality’s footwear choices often complement her diverse fashion looks. She is frequently seen donning a variety of shoes, ranging from stylish sneakers to chic heels and edgy boots. Her shoe collection perfectly aligns with her eclectic fashion sensibilities, allowing her to effortlessly switch between casual and sophisticated ensembles.

