Chanel West Coast Packs a Punch in Purple Givenchy T-Shirt, Oversized Cargo Pants and Nike Dunk Low ‘Indigo Haze’ Sneakers

Chanel West Coast posed on social media in a monochromatic look.

The television personality posted a photo to her Instagram on Sunday, giving it the simple caption, “It’s a lovely day 😎” In her post, she wore an all-purple outfit. She paired a violet oversized graphic t-shirt with baggy cargo pants. Her purple pants featured several pockets and added to the streetwear vibe of the ensemble. She accessorized with rectangle sunglasses, layered silver necklaces, hoop earrings and bracelets. She also carried a silver top handle purse.

The TV star grounded the look with a pair of Nike Dunks. She laced up a pair of the trendy style, which she donned in a lilac and white colorway. Her style featured white leather uppers and rubber sole with a purple toe box and laces. A purple Nike swoosh completed the pair. Nike Dunks have been a popular among celebrities. Stars like Lizzo, Kendall Jenner and Travis Kelce have been seen in the silhouette.

Throughout her career, Chanel has often favored fitted footwear styles that feature vibrant colors and various embellishments. She usually pairs her looks with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Christian Louboutin. Just last month, she wore pink wedges that included glittering uppers with ornate floral accents with a pink mini dress to a NYX Cosmetics event. When off-duty, Chanel loves to slip into a pair of sneakers or boots from brands like Vans, Dr. Martens and Adidas as well as Nike shoes.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

