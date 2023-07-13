Chanel West Coast Thinks Pink in Denim Miniskirt & Sequined Mules for ‘The Daily Cannon Show’ 

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chanel West Coast looked pretty in pink as she starred on Nick Cannon’s “The Daily Cannon Show” on Thursday.
The “Ridiculous” co-host paired a white bodysuit and layered it with a light pink Simkhai cropped denim jacket. She paired the piece with a matching mini skirt with an asymmetric button-front closure and a raw hemline. The set is a part of the brand’s pre-spring 2023 collection.
Chanel accessorized the look with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of hoops. She also added a pair of light-pink rectangle sunglasses with a sheer frame and reflective lens.
The rapper completed the look with a pair of pink mules. The heels featured an all-over sequin-embellished silhouette completed by an angled toe strap around the square toe. The back of the mules was hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 4 inches tall.
Chanel has been favoring the Barbiecore trend lately. She was seen wearing a Malibu Barbie-inspired look to the beach on Monday that included a light pink bikini top and Chanel thong sandals.
Throughout her career, Chanel has often favored fitted silhouettes that featured vibrant colors and various embellishments. She usually pairs her looks with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Chanel loves to slip into a pair of sneakers or boots from brands like Vans, Dr. Martens and Adidas.
