Chanel West Coast Thinks Pink in Denim Miniskirt & Sequined Mules for ‘The Daily Cannon Show’ 

Chanel West Coast looked pretty in pink as she starred on Nick Cannon’s “The Daily Cannon Show” on Thursday.

The “Ridiculous” co-host paired a white bodysuit and layered it with a light pink Simkhai cropped denim jacket. She paired the piece with a matching mini skirt with an asymmetric button-front closure and a raw hemline. The set is a part of the brand’s pre-spring 2023 collection.

Chanel accessorized the look with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of hoops. She also added a pair of light-pink rectangle sunglasses with a sheer frame and reflective lens.

The rapper completed the look with a pair of pink mules. The heels featured an all-over sequin-embellished silhouette completed by an angled toe strap around the square toe. The back of the mules was hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Chanel has been favoring the Barbiecore trend lately. She was seen wearing a Malibu Barbie-inspired look to the beach on Monday that included a light pink bikini top and Chanel thong sandals.

Throughout her career, Chanel has often favored fitted silhouettes that featured vibrant colors and various embellishments. She usually pairs her looks with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Chanel loves to slip into a pair of sneakers or boots from brands like Vans, Dr. Martens and Adidas.