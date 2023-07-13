×
Read Next: Issa Rae Pops in Pink Miniskirt With Platform Sandals for ‘Barbie’ London Photocall
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Chanel West Coast Thinks Pink in Denim Miniskirt & Sequined Mules for ‘The Daily Cannon Show’ 

prettylittlething x kappa launch party, chanel west coast
Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Filming "Barbie" on the Venice Beach BoardwalkPictured: Margot Robbie,Ryan GoslingRef: SPL5322601 280622 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Filming "Barbie" on the Venice Beach BoardwalkPictured: Margot RobbieRef: SPL5322601 280622 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Megan Fox attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Megan Fox attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery34 Images
Share

Chanel West Coast looked pretty in pink as she starred on Nick Cannon’s “The Daily Cannon Show” on Thursday. 

The “Ridiculous” co-host paired a white bodysuit and layered it with a light pink Simkhai cropped denim jacket. She paired the piece with a matching mini skirt with an asymmetric button-front closure and a raw hemline. The set is a part of the brand’s pre-spring 2023 collection.

Chanel accessorized the look with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of hoops. She also added a pair of light-pink rectangle sunglasses with a sheer frame and reflective lens.

The rapper completed the look with a pair of pink mules. The heels featured an all-over sequin-embellished silhouette completed by an angled toe strap around the square toe. The back of the mules was hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Chanel has been favoring the Barbiecore trend lately. She was seen wearing a Malibu Barbie-inspired look to the beach on Monday that included a light pink bikini top and Chanel thong sandals.

Throughout her career, Chanel has often favored fitted silhouettes that featured vibrant colors and various embellishments. She usually pairs her looks with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Chanel loves to slip into a pair of sneakers or boots from brands like Vans, Dr. Martens and Adidas.

barbiecore, barbie, margot robbie barbie, margot robbie, megan fox, anne hathaway, valentino, valentino hot pink, barbiecore trend, barbie movie
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From Runway to the Red Carpet
View Gallery34 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chanel West Coast Thinks Pink in Mules for ‘The Daily Cannon Show’ 
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad