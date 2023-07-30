×
Chanel West Coast Revamps the ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ in Denim Platforms

Chanel West Coast attends the Boohoo x Barbie launch party at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, Calif. on June 29, 2023.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Boohoo
Chanel West Coast gave double-denim dressing a summer twist on social media.

On Saturday, the “Now You Know” musician took to Instagram to share her latest outfit, which featured a deep blue denim tank top tucked into a set of flared blue jeans. Her attire leaned into the longtime trend of denim-on-denim outfits — humorously deemed a “Canadian tuxedo” — for a casual monochrome look. The set was accessorized with a denim quilted Chanel crossbody handbag, further elevated by hexagon-shaped sunglasses, crystal-lined hoop earrings, a chain necklace and stacked bracelets.

“It’s a Canadian tuxedo kinda day,” the musician captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Chanel West Coast appeared to slip on a pair of denim platform heels — giving her textured outfit a truly monochrome finish. The “Ridiculousness” star’s set featured patchwork denim uppers with thick, lightly distressed platform soles, each topped by open-toed straps. Though the pair couldn’t be fully seen beneath her jeans’ hems, the style did appear to include tall block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — bringing Chanel West Coast’s ensemble a sky-high finish.

The singer’s denim outfit marked her latest monochrome ensemble. Earlier in the week, Chanel West Coast also posed on Instagram while in a recording studio, wearing a black crystal-embellished Givenchy polo dress and knee-high Attico boots.

Chanel West Coast’s shoe style is edgy and wide-ranging. On the red carpet, the musician often opts for metallic, embellished and colorful stiletto and platform-soled sandals, often from brands including Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals and boots from Chanel and The Attico, as well as a large collection of Nike sneakers.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Elevate your next outfit with denim platforms.

Schutz’s Isabelle sandals.Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Isabelle sandals, $178.

Jimmy Choo’s Heloise sandals.Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Heloise sandals, $356 (was $950).

Alexandre Birman’s Clarita sandals.Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Alexandre Birman Clarita sandals, $383 (was $695).

Givenchy’s Voyou sandals.Courtesy of SSENSE

To Buy: Givenchy Voyou sandals, $995.

