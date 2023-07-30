Chanel West Coast Revamps the ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ in Denim Platforms

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chanel West Coast gave double-denim dressing a summer twist on social media.

On Saturday, the “Now You Know” musician took to Instagram to share her latest outfit, which featured a deep blue denim tank top tucked into a set of flared blue jeans. Her attire leaned into the longtime trend of denim-on-denim outfits — humorously deemed a “Canadian tuxedo” — for a casual monochrome look. The set was accessorized with a denim quilted Chanel crossbody handbag, further elevated by hexagon-shaped sunglasses, crystal-lined hoop earrings, a chain necklace and stacked bracelets.

“It’s a Canadian tuxedo kinda day,” the musician captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Chanel West Coast appeared to slip on a pair of denim platform heels — giving her textured outfit a truly monochrome finish. The “Ridiculousness” star’s set featured patchwork denim uppers with thick, lightly distressed platform soles, each topped by open-toed straps. Though the pair couldn’t be fully seen beneath her jeans’ hems, the style did appear to include tall block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — bringing Chanel West Coast’s ensemble a sky-high finish.

The singer’s denim outfit marked her latest monochrome ensemble. Earlier in the week, Chanel West Coast also posed on Instagram while in a recording studio, wearing a black crystal-embellished Givenchy polo dress and knee-high Attico boots.

Chanel West Coast’s shoe style is edgy and wide-ranging. On the red carpet, the musician often opts for metallic, embellished and colorful stiletto and platform-soled sandals, often from brands including Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals and boots from Chanel and The Attico, as well as a large collection of Nike sneakers.

