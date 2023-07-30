Chanel West Coast Revamps the ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ in Denim Platforms

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Chanel West Coast gave double-denim dressing a summer twist on social media.
On Saturday, the “Now You Know” musician took to Instagram to share her latest outfit, which featured a deep blue denim tank top tucked into a set of flared blue jeans. Her attire leaned into the longtime trend of denim-on-denim outfits — humorously deemed a “Canadian tuxedo” — for a casual monochrome look. The set was accessorized with a denim quilted Chanel crossbody handbag, further elevated by hexagon-shaped sunglasses, crystal-lined hoop earrings, a chain necklace and stacked bracelets.
“It’s a Canadian tuxedo kinda day,” the musician captioned her post.
When it came to shoes, Chanel West Coast appeared to slip on a pair of denim platform heels — giving her textured outfit a truly monochrome finish. The “Ridiculousness” star’s set featured patchwork denim uppers with thick, lightly distressed platform soles, each topped by open-toed straps. Though the pair couldn’t be fully seen beneath her jeans’ hems, the style did appear to include tall block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — bringing Chanel West Coast’s ensemble a sky-high finish.
The singer’s denim outfit marked her latest monochrome ensemble. Earlier in the week, Chanel West Coast also posed on Instagram while in a recording studio, wearing a black crystal-embellished Givenchy polo dress and knee-high Attico boots.
Chanel West Coast’s shoe style is edgy and wide-ranging. On the red carpet, the musician often opts for metallic, embellished and colorful stiletto and platform-soled sandals, often from brands including Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals and boots from Chanel and The Attico, as well as a large collection of Nike sneakers.
Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Elevate your next outfit with denim platforms.
To Buy: Schutz Isabelle sandals, $178.
To Buy: Jimmy Choo Heloise sandals, $356 (was $950).
To Buy: Alexandre Birman Clarita sandals, $383 (was $695).
To Buy: Givenchy Voyou sandals, $995.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.